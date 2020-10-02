WATCH: Trump boards Marine One — walking under his own power — for airlift to Walter Reed Hospital

The leader of the free world was airlifted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Video showed President Donald Trump leaving the White House without assistance and even wearing a coronavirus mask.

Trump boarded Marine One and was successfully transported to the hospital in Bethesda.

CNN’s Jim Acosta reported Trump did not answer any questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump did not stop for questions pic.twitter.com/YQhfHcAeYv — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 2, 2020

Trump also posted something of a “proof of life” video to Twitter:

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: