WATCH: Trump boards Marine One — walking under his own power — for airlift to Walter Reed Hospital

Published

20 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump leaving the White House in a mask while being airlifted to Walter Reed Medical Center (screengrab)

The leader of the free world was airlifted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Video showed President Donald Trump leaving the White House without assistance and even wearing a coronavirus mask.

Trump boarded Marine One and was successfully transported to the hospital in Bethesda.

CNN’s Jim Acosta reported Trump did not answer any questions.

Trump also posted something of a “proof of life” video to Twitter:

Watch:


October 2, 2020

By

Trump did not stop for questions pic.twitter.com/YQhfHcAeYv

2020 Election

Joe Biden takes down negative ads as Trump is airlifted to Walter Reed Hospital after contracting COVID

Published

51 mins ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

Democratic presidential pick Joe Biden has removed negative political ads involving his opponent President Donald J. Trump as a direct response to his COVID-19 diagnosis. The news followed Trump's emergency airlift to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment.

The decision was made "before" the White House released word that Trump was going to Walter Reed, according to multiple sources.

Biden's campaign tweeted, "This cannot be a partisan moment. It must be an American moment. We have to come together as a nation."

https://twitter.com/samstein/status/1312147039933718530

White House denies power transferred to VP before Trump hospitalization: ‘The President is in charge’

Published

55 mins ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

The White House announced on Friday that President Donald Trump will be airlifted to Walter Reed Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

The White House reportedly told CNN and ABC News that power had not been delegated to Vice President Mike Pence under Section 3 of the 25th Amendment.

“The President is in charge," White House aide Alyssa Farah is reportedly telling reporters.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be required to be notified if Pence becomes the acting president of the United States.

