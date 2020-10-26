‘What a joke’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika destroy White House ‘chicanery’ on health care

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski mocked the White House for trying to fool “60 Minutes” reporter Leslie Stahl about President Donald Trump’s health care accomplishments.
The president bailed out of the interview when Stahl because he didn’t like her questions, and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany returned with a leather-bound book touting Trump’s health care accomplishments that contained a few executive orders and congressional initiatives, but no comprehensive plan.
“She didn’t expect her to open it,” Scarborough said, laughing. “It’s heavy.”
“They still have no plan,” Scarborough said. “They haven’t had a plan for a decade. They have been campaigning against the Affordable Care Act for a decade, and they have even talked about replacing it, but they still, 10 years later, the Republican Party has not come up with a plan they can get behind to replace the Affordable Care Act. They want to abolish it.”
“That was chicanery,” Brzezinski said.
“They think everybody is as stupid as they are,” Scarborough added.
Before Donald Trump was elected, he promised to be a different kind of Republican when it came to decades of GOP economic mismanagement. But what Trump ultimately delivered is what all Republican presidents have delivered since Ronald Reagan, according to Rolling Stone's Tom Dickinson -- "bubbly new wealth for the already rich, while putting the middle-class through the wringer."
Dickinson writes that Trump's betrayal of the middle class has played out in plain view.
"First with Trump’s 2017 tax cut, which showered wealth on the richest, offering the middle class a drop in the bucket, and now with a pandemic response that has inflated the wealth of billionaires, even as main-street America reels under a Depression-level crisis," he writes. "If Donald Trump fooled you once, shame on him. If he fools you twice, shame on you."
Four years ago, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton saw her polling lead drastically shrink in the waning days of the 2020 campaign after former FBI director James Comey released his now-infamous letter announcing a new discovery related to the Clinton email investigation.
White House adviser Jared Kushner argued on Monday that the Black community is struggling because they do not "want to be successful."
Kushner made the remarks on Fox & Friends after he was asked about a recent meeting with Ice Cube.
"There's been a lot of discussion about the issues that were needed in the Black community for the last years, particularly it intensified after the George Floyd situation," Kushner explained. "You saw a lot of people who were just virtue signaling, they'd go on Instagram and cry or they would put a slogan on their jersey or write something on a basketball court. And quite frankly, that was doing more to polarize the country than it was to bring people forward."