‘What a joke’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika destroy White House ‘chicanery’ on health care

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski mocked the White House for trying to fool “60 Minutes” reporter Leslie Stahl about President Donald Trump’s health care accomplishments.

The president bailed out of the interview when Stahl because he didn’t like her questions, and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany returned with a leather-bound book touting Trump’s health care accomplishments that contained a few executive orders and congressional initiatives, but no comprehensive plan.

“She didn’t expect her to open it,” Scarborough said, laughing. “It’s heavy.”

“What a joke,” Brzezinski added.

“They still have no plan,” Scarborough said. “They haven’t had a plan for a decade. They have been campaigning against the Affordable Care Act for a decade, and they have even talked about replacing it, but they still, 10 years later, the Republican Party has not come up with a plan they can get behind to replace the Affordable Care Act. They want to abolish it.”

“That was chicanery,” Brzezinski said.

“They think everybody is as stupid as they are,” Scarborough added.