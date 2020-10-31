White House commits major blunder on the Saturday before election — reminding voters of their worst issue: analysis
Public feuding broke out on Saturday between two of the most critical doctors involved in America’s COVID-19 pandemic.
It started when Dr. Tony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious-disease expert, criticized controversial neuroradiologist Dr. Scott Atlas in an interview with The Washington Post.
“I have real problems with that guy,” Fauci said. “He’s a smart guy who’s talking about things that I believe he doesn’t have any real insight or knowledge or experience in. He keeps talking about things that when you dissect it out and parse it out, it doesn’t make any sense.”
Atlas then attacked Fauci on Twitter with a string of hashtags.
#Insecurity #EmbarrassingHimself #Exposed #CantThrowABall #NoTimeForPolitics
— Scott W. Atlas (@SWAtlasHoover) November 1, 2020
Will Saletan, national correspondent for Slate, suggested the argument would backfire on the administration by being a top topic on the Sunday morning shows.
COVID is the worst subject for the White House to be talking about just before the election. And they're guaranteeing it will be Topic A on the Sunday shows.
Atlas is the anti-mask WH adviser who replaced Birx & Fauci. He's joining Trump in mocking Fauci's opening pitch in MLB. https://t.co/3HWnvcVIAz
— Will Saletan (@saletan) November 1, 2020
Here’s what others were saying about the Atlas tweet:
Just because you spent a dozen years attacking Obama and his policies does not give you one iota of credibility here. Your bitterness over being passed over for the one leadership job you ever wanted should have abated by now.
— (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) November 1, 2020
You 👏🏽are👏🏽 a 👏🏽hack.👏🏽.
Former Stanford colleagues warn Dr. Scott Atlas fosters 'falsehoods and misrepresentations of science' – Over 70 Stanford Medical School doctors and researchers signed a letter. https://t.co/Gr5DafsaPV via @ABC
— stb #ABetterAmericaIsPossible (@tbluvoter) November 1, 2020
#SnakeOilScott pic.twitter.com/Gt2lNAsv6v
— Autarkh (@Autarkh) November 1, 2020
Fighting a global pandemic and a "medical" advisor to president thinks it's relevant that the world's best infectious disease specialist "CantThrowABall". WOW.
— NKC (@RavenBluesGeek) November 1, 2020
You’re a fool. And soon you’ll return to the obscurity of the corner soapbox crank you are.
— Mark Salter (@MarkSalter55) November 1, 2020
Paper for reference: https://t.co/zpzAIHqWKN
— Timothy Verstynen PhD (@tdverstynen) November 1, 2020
Says the guy with no epidemiological or public health background .. a radiologist with a libertarian axe to grind ….who has been dissed by fellow colleagues.. https://t.co/02wLE2lEw3 pic.twitter.com/qSVpan8h7x
— Cathy (@CathyNotToday) November 1, 2020
There are a thousand people dying a day, hospitals are at capacity in a number of regions, and we just set a record for new daily cases *for the world*. This is what the White House’s top Covid advisor is doing. https://t.co/HIlpVzo0ZU
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 1, 2020
The administration is just filled with petty, worthless cranks like this guy. In the most important positions, making absolutely critical, life and death decisions. It's terrifying. https://t.co/Ifh4Cb4bxE
— Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) November 1, 2020
wtf is this mean girls instagram shit? https://t.co/h4KQXKrfkk
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 1, 2020
Someone who has a nice sinecure at the Hoover Institution accusing someone else of being overtly political is more than a bit pathetic. https://t.co/TLCvFwNfjf
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) November 1, 2020
It's like the 6th grade. Except with lives at stake. 'Can't throw a ball'? https://t.co/XJr3LMzanV
— Maggie Fox (@maggiemfox) November 1, 2020
This is Scott Atlas's response to Anthony Fauchi's interview.
Atlas is a disgrace to the administration, to the Hoover Institution, and to the United States. https://t.co/xQ4apQtxyx
— Christopher Orr (@OrrChris) November 1, 2020
Oh no, I didn't know the 79 year old director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases had a bad pitching arm.
What a devastating set of hashtags! https://t.co/7W0L0Rb4Ns
— MALARKEY PATROL 🚨 (@Alex__Katz) November 1, 2020
2020 Election
Trump makes startling claim after ignoring pandemic: ‘Our opponents do not believe in science’
President Donald Trump gave his fourth campaign rally of the day in Montoursville, Pennsylvania.
"It is bitter cold here. Attendees are bundled up, some are wrapped in blankets," White House pool correspondent Gabriella Orr reported.
Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason posted video of the crowd as Trump was taking the stage to the sound of "Proud to be an American" by Lee Greenwood.
https://twitter.com/jeffmason1/status/1322705898020741122
2020 Election
Texas Republicans ripped as ‘wholly un-American’ for trying to invalidate 127,000 ballots from drive-thru voting
For 18 days of early voting, Harris County residents waited in line, had their identities verified by poll workers, and cast their votes in a presidential election that has seen record-breaking early turnout.
But for the nearly 127,000 people who did so at drive-thru polling places instead of in traditional indoor sites, many are now watching with fear as a wealthy conservative activist, a Republican state representative and two GOP candidates aim to throw out their ballots at the last minute. In the state’s most populous — and largely Democratic — county, drive-thru voters are left anxiously awaiting court decisions before Election Day on Tuesday that could force them to go back to the polls. Likely many more are unaware of their votes' potential demise.
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump glorifies his supporters almost running a Biden bus off the road during 4th Saturday rally
President Donald Trump on Saturday night praised his supporters who almost ran a Biden bus off the road in Texas.
"Did anybody see the picture of that crazy bus driving down the highway and they're surrounded by like, hundreds of cars? They're all Trump flags all over the place," Trump said at his fourth Pennsylvania rally of the day.
"What a group," he remarked. "It's like a hot thing."
"Did anybody see the picture of that crazy bus driving down the highway, they're surrounded by like, hundreds of cars? They're all Trump flags all over the place." -- Trump glorifies an incident in Texas where his supporters tried to drive a Biden/Harris bus off the road pic.twitter.com/ZBSdEcvWHE