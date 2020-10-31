Quantcast
White House commits major blunder on the Saturday before election — reminding voters of their worst issue: analysis

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump giving a coronavirus briefing (screengrab)

Public feuding broke out on Saturday between two of the most critical doctors involved in America’s COVID-19 pandemic.

It started when Dr. Tony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious-disease expert, criticized controversial neuroradiologist Dr. Scott Atlas in an interview with The Washington Post.

“I have real problems with that guy,” Fauci said. “He’s a smart guy who’s talking about things that I believe he doesn’t have any real insight or knowledge or experience in. He keeps talking about things that when you dissect it out and parse it out, it doesn’t make any sense.”

Atlas then attacked Fauci on Twitter with a string of hashtags.

Will Saletan, national correspondent for Slate, suggested the argument would backfire on the administration by being a top topic on the Sunday morning shows.

Here’s what others were saying about the Atlas tweet:

