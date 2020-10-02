White House has no credibility left now that Trump is infected with COVID: ex-press secretary
Appearing on CNN on Friday morning former Former Bill Clinton press secretary Joe Lockhart said the public should be very skeptical about anything coming out of the White House regarding Donald Trump’s bout with COVID-19 symptoms, saying the president and his current press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany have already forfeited America’s trust.
Speaking with “New Day” hosts John Berman and Erica Hill, Lockhart was asked what the White House should do now that they are faced with a serious in-house health crisis that has spooked the country and America’s allies.
“I heard it when I turned on “New Day” this morning at, you know, about 6:30 this morning. I had not been watching anything overnight, ” Lockhart began. “My gut reaction was this is really gut-check time at the White House particularly in their communications department. They have roughly six to eight hours to change the way they have done things, really come clean with the American public and put out the straight story in a way that they haven’t done before — acknowledge their mistakes because you know, again, you lie about the small things, then it means you’ll lie about the large things.”
“There’s a huge credibility gap and the only way to close that is to up-front to acknowledge what you have done wrong,” he continued. “And clearly, they have known about this longer than the public knew about it and, you know, they did not come forward and this only broke because a reporter got it. They have to change that and they have a very short window.
Pressed for how the White Houzse should clear the air, Lockhart said the public has no trust in the president or McEnany’s words.
“This initially can’t really come from the press secretary or the president — they don’t have credibility on this,” he suggested. “They need trusted voices now speaking for them. Dr. [Anthony] Fauci, for example, is the most trusted voice in America right now on the coronavirus. He needs to be front and center and to tell people here’s what happened, acknowledge whatever mistakes that were made and talk about how they’re going to do better going forward.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
GOPer Loeffler buried in ridicule after threatening China for giving Trump COVID-19
Georgia Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler was buried on Twitter Friday morning after accusing China of infecting Donald Trump and his wife Meliania with the novel COVID-19 with the all-cap threat: "WE MUST HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE."
As lawmakers begin to adress the news that the president has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, Loeffler, who is locked on a tight race to hold onto the seat she was appointed to, was the first to blame China by writing, "Remember: China gave this virus to our President @realDonaldTrump and First Lady @FLOTUS. WE MUST HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE."
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump supporters spout conspiracy theories about a wrinkle in Joe Biden’s shirt
Two supporters of President Donald Trump insisted to CNN's Donie O'Sullivan that a wrinkle in Democratic rival Joe Biden's shirt was actually a secret wire that fed him answers during this week's presidential debate.
While attending the president's rally in Duluth, Minnesota, O'Sullivan asked two female Trump supporters for proof that Biden was wearing an earpiece that helped him during the debate.
They pointed to a video that's been passed around on social media that shows a wrinkle in Biden's shirt that they claim was actually a wire attached to a hidden earpiece.
"Isn't that just a crease in his shirt?" O'Sullivan asked.
2020 Election
‘Rank irresponsibility’: Ex-Trump official slams president for letting COVID spread in White House
Appearing on CNN early Friday morning, hours after Donald Trump announced to the world that he has tested positive for the novel COVID-19 virus, former Trump White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci hammered the president for taking the coronavirus lightly, saying he is now paying the consequences for his words and actions.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Erica Hill, Scaramucci expressed his best wishes to the president and first lady Melania Trump as they both deal with the infection, before calling out the president and labeling him "incompetent."