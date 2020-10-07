Widespread shock as ‘completely inadequate’ VP debate stage is revealed: ‘Is this some kind of a joke?’

On Wednesday, ahead of the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, NBC reporter Amanda Golden posted a picture of the debate stage, complete with the infection control features the candidates and debate commission agreed to for the safety of the candidates, moderator, and audience — including the plexiglass barriers that Pence’s team had objected to.

And here’s a preview of what those plexiglass barriers look like inside the debate hall. VP Pence will be seated stage left, with Sen. Harris seated stage right pic.twitter.com/YxrH1nrpAW — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) October 7, 2020

But commenters on social media immediately noticed the setup looked wrong. The seats still looked unnecessarily close to each other, making no use of space that could have been used for further social distancing, and the plexiglass barriers were small and only separated the candidates, leaving the side facing the moderator table completely exposed. Many demanded to know why the candidates were even sharing a stage at all, and why the Commission on Presidential Debates could put them in separate studios, or have them call in remotely.

UM, they have better protection for the cashiers at Costco. https://t.co/S1ASqPap77 — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) October 7, 2020

Is this some kind of a joke? There is BARELY enough distance between these desks & the plexiglass is for show. This is an abomination. I am appalled at the lack of seriousness taken by @debates in organizing this during a pandemic. Kamala should not be anywhere NEAR Pence. https://t.co/nb5wFT2ZJ3 — HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) October 7, 2020

Um, no! This is completely inadequate in protecting @KamalaHarris from an attendee of the super spreader event at the Rose Garden. — Padme (@padme51) October 7, 2020

Oh. Why bother? This is as useless as wearing a mask with your nose hanging out. Does the debate commission understand that air can go around things? Serious question, why couldn’t they hold this debate outside? — Girl Incognito (@AmyNoMiddleNam3) October 7, 2020

That's the most awful example of security theater I've seen in a long time. Those "barriers" are nothing of the sort and are purely for show. They will do nothing to stop Pence from infecting Harris with COVID. This thing should have been made virtual. — sotonohito: murder the gods & topple their thrones (@sotonohito55) October 7, 2020

Why are they doing this in person at all? Millions of us have transitioned to virtual offices over the last year. No reason to do it. It’s risking people’s health. Protect people. — Lovey (@lovebud1975) October 7, 2020

Those barriers are too small to block air.

The seats are too close together.

There is zero reason this can’t be virtual.

Poor management, @debates. Letting one side bully you into poor unsafe choices. — Wear A Mask. Save Lives. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KeepingSunny) October 7, 2020

This is inadequate protection for Harris and the moderator as well as all the technicians and staff people. I would be curious to know what the obstacles are to having this as a virtual debate. I've seen @K_JeanPierre in action so I take comfort in knowing she is involved. — Betsy Robbins (@BetsyAnnRobbins) October 7, 2020

Here you see the results of the WHO and CDC not taking aerosol transmission seriously until too recently. Also, I'm betting those barriers were made by the guys who did Spinal Tap's Stonehenge. — Felina (@FelinaBlanc) October 7, 2020

I’m just glad the scientific consensus is that the virus can’t travel left, right, up, or around. — Audacious but Anxious (@anxioudacity) October 7, 2020

Wow. That is terrible.

And Pence has had contact with known covid positive individuals. He should be quarantined. This is nuts. — Louise (@clwtweet) October 7, 2020

"barriers" I remember we all laughed at that this but it's a real fucking joke that they decided to not do any better for the people who are supposed to lead their country. pic.twitter.com/CjJLi0PS2t — Mike (@HoserMess) October 7, 2020

