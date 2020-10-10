‘Covid will do that to ya’: More questions about Trump’s health after he cuts rally short after only 18 minutes

Despite White House assurances that Donald Trump would speak to supporters on the South Lawn for thirty minutes the president, who has been known to go on for ninety minutes or more when he has a crowd in front of him, lasted only 18 minutes leaving a crowd that had waited far longer than to get in waiting for more.

With MSNBC and CNN both cutting off coverage of the highly-promoted event that was the president’s first public appearance since being released from Walter Reed Medical Center, the president sounded raspy at times before wrapping up in less than half the time promised.

According to Annie Karni of the New York Times, “Trump spoke for 18 minutes, after officials said it would be 30 minutes. Unusual.”

Needless to say, that led many on Twitter to speculate on the true state of Trump’s health — as you can see below:

He was probably running out of breath. Couldn’t hide his gasps for air any more. — VOTE! #FlipTexasBlue (@awoman_scorned) October 10, 2020

So 400 not 2k show up and he speaks for a little over 15 min. — Deeds.Not.Words. (@SHWALD) October 10, 2020

Covid will do that to ya — Rose Benson (@NotoriousRBF) October 10, 2020

I'm old enough to remember Trump saying Hillary Clinton “lacks the mental and physical stamina to take on ISIS, and all the many adversaries we face.” — Kellyanne Parrish (@kellyparrishnc) October 10, 2020

He’s still sick. Physically and mentally. He didn’t think he could continue without showing the impact of Coronavirus on him. — Mr. President, I have a question. (@Queries4Trump) October 10, 2020

*feel the effects wear off* — Linda Habros (@poppiesposies1) October 10, 2020

Started to fatigue. Wait til he tried a full rally & not mere feet from his bed. One hour? Good luck. — Paix (@HiPaix) October 10, 2020

Not with Covid. It's hard to talk. Takes your breath away. He's sick. — Tracy Roach (@oneblackgoat) October 10, 2020

Were they given burgers at least? — oliviaboen (@oliviaboen) October 10, 2020

So he didn’t carry his speech to full term? — Eric Rodriguez (@erod0417) October 10, 2020

He's clearly not feeling well… and he doesn't give a damn that he's infecting other people. — Pittsburgher (@SLCJCC) October 10, 2020

That’s what Melania says😂 — @realgooglebee (@foxymalone1954) October 10, 2020

He’s shot physically in my opinion. — Martin 🏴‍☠️ Hagar (@mhagar21) October 10, 2020

He could be is a bit under the weather, wonder why.

And, if he went off steroids yesterday, he may be crashing. — Ruth Steinman (@SteinmanRuth) October 10, 2020