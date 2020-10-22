‘Will the agent return to Moscow?’ Russian state media increasingly worried Trump will lose

Russian state media is flogging the sketchily sourced allegations against Joe Biden’s son in the final weeks of an election campaign President Donald Trump seems poised to lose.

Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani has been pushing allegations about Biden’s son based on data taken from his laptop, which the former New York City mayor claims was given to him by a repair shop owner who got them from Hunter Biden himself, and pro-Kremlin media has been helping to amplify them, according to Russia media analyst Julia Davis for The Daily Beast.

“No escape for Biden” and “Disaster for Joe,” the English-language RT outlet announced, hyping the claims as “a damaging story” that was “so explosive it should have reverberated from sea to shining sea for many weeks” but was instead “squashed.”

Social media outlets in the U.S. have restricted the spread of a New York Post report on Hunter Biden’s emails due to sourcing issues, which Trump and his allies claim is censorship, but the president seems worried about losing the election.

“Could you imagine if I lose?” Trump told rally-goers last weekend in Macon, Georgia. “I’m not going to feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country, I don’t know.”

Russian broadcasters have been joking since last year that Trump may seek asylum there if Democrats ever came back into power, alluding to investigations into the president’s campaign ties to Russia.

“To Moscow, he’ll come to Moscow,” said Rossiya-1’s Olga Skabeeva, cohost of the popular “60 Minutes” program.

Another correspondent made the joke even more explicit.

“Will the agent return to Moscow?” asked correspondent Denis Davydov. “Most likely not.”