‘Would make your head spin’: Omarosa explains dynamics between ‘repulsed’ Melania Trump and the president
Discussing yet another incident that saw first lady Melania Trump abruptly pull her hand away from her husband, Donald Trump, former White House adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman — who has known the couple for years — hinted that they have a difficult relationship before adding that the president’s wife often expresses disgust with him.
In an interview reported by the Daily Mail, Manigault Newman — who got her start with the president on ‘The Apprentice’ — recalled interactions between the two and labeled their relationship, which has included the president’s dalliance with an adult film star, “very strange.”
“It’s a very strange marriage,” she explained. ‘I’m very cautious to comment on the dynamics of a marriage because you never know what goes on behind closed doors. But I have known this couple since they were dating, they got married a year after The Apprentice aired.”
Continuing in that vein, she added, “What I have observed in the last 17 years would make your head spin. Sometimes they like each other but sometimes she is repulsed by him,” which she tied to the latest denial of the president’s hand by the first lady which was followed by her wiping her hand on her skirt.
2020 Election
‘Black Voices for Trump’ pastor whitewashes Jared Kushner’s racist comments as ‘absolutely true’
Rev. John Coats, head of the "Black Voices for Trump" group, on Tuesday dismissed racist remarks made by President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
In an interview on Fox News on Monday, Kushner had slammed Black Americans for "complaining" and suggested that they do not want to be successful.
Coats was asked about the remarks during an interview on MSNBC.
"Did it hurt the campaign yesterday when a senior adviser used what many see as a racial stereotype, suggesting that Blacks don't want to be successful?" MSNBC's Chris Jansing asked the pastor.
2020 Election
What to do if you change your mind about voting by mail
If you’ve received a mail ballot but have changed your mind and want to vote in person, there’s some good news: You probably can do this.
The details differ from state to state. In some, you’ll be allowed to cast a regular ballot, and in others you’ll cast a “provisional” ballot, to be counted once election officials determine you haven’t already voted.
You may need to bring your mail ballot to the polling place or election office and hand it to election workers to have it voided, or destroy it yourself, and you might be required to sign an affidavit stating that you did not already vote by mail.
2020 Election
Kayleigh McEnany defends ‘brilliant’ Trump for holding rallies amid COVID surge: ‘His plan is working’
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday called President Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 "brilliant" and defended his decision to hold rallies in states with surging infection rates.
During an interview on Fox News, host Sandra Smith pointed out that COVID-19 positivity rates are rising in some of the states where Trump is holding campaign rallies.
According to Smith, positivity rates in Wisconsin have skyrocketed over the past two weeks.
"They're at a 28% positivity rate," the Fox News host observed. "More than one in four tests is coming back positive. In Nebraska, where the president will also visit today, a 21.5% positivity rate. So, does it help the president to continue to dismiss this virus and say that we're rounding the corner, Kayleigh?"