‘Zero help to us’: White House staff furious with Mark Meadows for revealing Trump’s health issues

According to a report from the Washington Post, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is taking fire from Oval Office insiders for running to the press and delivering the honest truth about Donald Trump’s health crisis which — in turn — has caused confusion and chaos for the president’s re-election campaign.

On Saturday, moments after Trump’s doctor gave a rosy update about Trump’s condition after becoming infected with COVID-19, Meadows held an off the record conversation with reporters where he told them the president had been through a rough 24 hours and the next 48 hours would be “critical.”

This not only infuriated the president but angered officials back at the White House who are doing damage control due to multiple attendees at a Rose Garden event having also tested positive for COVID-19.

As the Post reports, “Trump was angry with Meadows about his Saturday afternoon comments indicating the president was quite sick and has asked aides to reassure the public by offering rosy depictions of his condition, a senior administration official said. Meadows has been the only White House aide with Trump, giving him almost total control of the message.”

Following reports of Meadows’ comments, the Post reports multiple White House staffers expressed frustration with the chief of staff who should be putting out fires and not starting them.

“It was of zero help to us,” said one Trump aide who wished to remain anonymous, with another adding, “We have not communicated with the public well on this.”

The report goes on to note, “Three different officials said Meadows had not taken the virus seriously enough, not forcing staffers to wear masks and sometimes orchestrating large meetings around the president where officials did not use face coverings.”

Adding to their problems is the fact that White House staff is being kept in the dark about the president’s health and even how and when he contracted the deadly virus that has claimed the lives of over 210,000 Americans.

“I can tell you what I am hearing, but I honestly have no idea if it’s right,” lamented one senior administration official. “A lot of people aren’t even telling other people in the building the truth.”

You can read more here.