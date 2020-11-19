Giuliani makes throat-slashing gesture while complaining about ‘very bad’ Democrats on Fox News
President Donald Trump’s top post-election lawyer made a throat-slashing gesture on Fox News while whining about Democrats on Fox News on Thursday evening.
“They’re very, very bad people. They’re not ordinary Democrats — there are wonderful Democrats in the country, they may disagree with you or me, you know them,” Rudy Giuliani told Sean Hannity on Thursday.
“Somehow the Democrat (sic) Party was hijacked by Clinton,” Giuliani claimed, without saying whether he was referring to Bill or Hillary Clinton — both of whom attended Trump’s third wedding to Melania.
“And since then it has grown more corrupt and more corrupt and more corrupt,” Giuliani argued, without providing any evidence.
“I wish you the best,” Hannity interjected, apparently trying to cut Giuliani off.
“Somebody’s got to cut the head off,” Giuliani said while making a throat-slashing gesture.
Giuliani says "the Democrat Party was hijacked by Clinton," then adds while making a throat-slashing motion, "somebody has gotta cut the head off" pic.twitter.com/FxU5PFePAw
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 20, 2020
2020 Election
Ivanka Trump mocked for facing two fraud investigations: ‘New York state crimes are unpardonable’
First daughter and senior White House advisor Ivanka Trump was ridiculed on Thursday after The New York Times reported on two fraud investigations.
"Two separate New York State fraud investigations into President Trump and his businesses, one criminal and one civil, have expanded to include tax write-offs on millions of dollars in consulting fees, some of which appear to have gone to Ivanka Trump," the newspaper reported, citing "people with knowledge of the matter."
2020 Election
FBI agents interviewing witnesses as investigation into Rudy Giuliani continues: CNN
While Rudy Giuliani is spending his time pushing conspiracy theories that President-elect Joe Biden did not actually defeat Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, according to a new report by CNN.
"In recent weeks, FBI agents in New York contacted witnesses and asked new questions about Giuliani's efforts in Ukraine and possible connections to Russian intelligence, according to a person briefed on the matter. The FBI investigators, who have spoken to at least one witness previously months ago, came back to ask new questions recently about possible origins of emails and documents related to Hunter Biden that appear similar to those that the New York Post reported that Giuliani and others helped provide," CNN correspondents Katelyn Polantz, Pamela Brown, Evan Perez and Zachary Cohen reported Thursday.