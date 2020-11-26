2020 has become a ‘zombie election’ as Trump files legal cases that are ‘dead men walking’: report
The leader of the free world spent Thanksgiving pushing conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election before and after a golf outing.
“The 2020 presidential race is turning into the zombie election that Trump just won’t let die. Despite dozens of legal and procedural setbacks, his campaign keeps filing new challenges that have little hope of succeeding and making fresh, unfounded claims of fraud,” the Associated Press reported Thursday.
“But that’s the point. Trump’s strategy, his allies concede in private, wasn’t to change the outcome, but to create a host of phantom claims about the 2020 presidential race that would infect the nation with doubt and keep his base loyal, even though the winner was clear and there has been no evidence of mass voter fraud,” the AP explained.
The AP interviewed Franita Tolson, a professor at the University of Southern California Gould School of Law.
“Zombies are dead people walking among the living — this litigation is the same thing,” said Prof. Tolson. “In terms of litigation that could change the election, all these cases are basically dead men walking.”
Republicans are indulging Trump’s delusions, according to Thomas Mann, senior resident scholar at the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California at Berkeley.
“This really is our version of a polite coup d’etat,” Mann said. “It could end quickly if the Republican Party acknowledged what was going on. But they cower in the face of Trump’s connection with the base.”
Just saw the vote tabulations. There is NO WAY Biden got 80,000,000 votes!!! This was a 100% RIGGED ELECTION.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2020
