3rd White House outbreak grows to 5 coronavirus cases — and they tried to hide it from the public: report
Late on Friday night, multiple news outlets reported White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tested positive for COVID-19.
Meadows was in close contact with White House advisor Jared Kushner.
“Campaign officials, along with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and chief of staff Mark Meadows, huddled at the campaign’s Virginia headquarters Wednesday afternoon plotting strategy and legal battles ahead,” NBC News reported on Wednesday.
Olivia Nuzzi of New York Magazine reported that Meadows was not wearing a mask while huddled with Kushner the night before.
NEW: I’m told that Mark Meadows, who rarely wears a face mask, was not wearing a face mask in the White House Residence on Election Night.
— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) November 7, 2020
Jennifer Jacobs, of Bloomberg News, originally broke the news Meadows tested positive. She is now reporting there are “at least four other White House aides” who have coronavirus — and they tried to keep it from the American people.
NEWS: Along with Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, at least FOUR other White House aides currently have coronavirus, per sources.
Pains were taken to keep Meadows’ illness a secret, I’m told. And people around him who knew were told to keep quiet.
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 7, 2020
The number of five cases in total was confirmed by The Wall Street Journal.
Confirming @JenniferJJacobs, who also reports that at least another four White House aides have contracted Covid-19, too. https://t.co/HAxzJjPfYH
— Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) November 7, 2020
2020 Election
2020 Election
