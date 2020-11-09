Quantcast
Connect with us

Alabama Republican arrested — for the second time in two days: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes (Facebook).

The Republican DA in Lee County, Alabama is in hot water himself after a roller-coaster weekend.

“Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes was arrested for the second time in two days on Monday afternoon as the Alabama Attorney General’s Office announced a second perjury charge related to an ethics probe,” the Montgomery Advertiser reported Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hughes, 46, faces a perjury charge for allegedly giving false testimony to the Montgomery-based Alabama Ethics Commission, which investigated a complaint against him earlier this year. The commission ultimately voted to turn over the case to the Attorney General’s Office,” the newspaper explained. “Hughes was indicted on Friday with a bevy of criminal charges related to an ethics probe, including an initial perjury charge related to his testimony to the Lee County grand jury that ultimately indicted him.”

“Montgomery County jail records indicated Hughes was booked on a first-degree perjury charge under a $2,500 bond,” the newspaper reported.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Alabama Republican arrested — for the second time in two days: report

Published

7 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

The Republican DA in Lee County, Alabama is in hot water himself after a roll-coaster weekend.

"Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes was arrested for the second time in two days on Monday afternoon as the Alabama Attorney General's Office announced a second perjury charge related to an ethics probe," the Montgomery Advertiser reported Monday.

"Hughes, 46, faces a perjury charge for allegedly giving false testimony to the Montgomery-based Alabama Ethics Commission, which investigated a complaint against him earlier this year. The commission ultimately voted to turn over the case to the Attorney General's Office," the newspaper explained. "Hughes was indicted on Friday with a bevy of criminal charges related to an ethics probe, including an initial perjury charge related to his testimony to the Lee County grand jury that ultimately indicted him."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Bill Barr authorizes Justice Department to probe GOP voting conspiracy theories: report

Published

14 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

On Monday, the Associated Press reported that Attorney General William Barr is authorizing the Justice Department to investigate "substantial allegations" of voting irregularities — even though President Donald Trump's campaign and allies have not provided concrete evidence of such irregularities.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Barr authorizes DOJ to probe 'substantial allegations' of voting irregularities despite little evidence of fraud.

— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) November 9, 2020

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Facebook removed Steve Bannon-linked pages for ‘misinformation’ and ‘delegitimizing election results’

Published

14 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

Facebook has removed seven pages linked to former Trump chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon for what the social network deemed "pushing misinformation about voter fraud and delegitimizing election results. "Bannon’s page also incurred penalties, including not being allowed to post content, but was not removed from Facebook, according to The Washington Post.

The seven pages, which used the “Stop the Steal” messaging, had a combined following of over 2.45 million people. The pages were flagged on Facebook by the progressive group Avaazz on Friday night.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE