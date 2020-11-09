Alabama Republican arrested — for the second time in two days: report

The Republican DA in Lee County, Alabama is in hot water himself after a roller-coaster weekend.

“Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes was arrested for the second time in two days on Monday afternoon as the Alabama Attorney General’s Office announced a second perjury charge related to an ethics probe,” the Montgomery Advertiser reported Monday.

“Hughes, 46, faces a perjury charge for allegedly giving false testimony to the Montgomery-based Alabama Ethics Commission, which investigated a complaint against him earlier this year. The commission ultimately voted to turn over the case to the Attorney General’s Office,” the newspaper explained. “Hughes was indicted on Friday with a bevy of criminal charges related to an ethics probe, including an initial perjury charge related to his testimony to the Lee County grand jury that ultimately indicted him.”

“Montgomery County jail records indicated Hughes was booked on a first-degree perjury charge under a $2,500 bond,” the newspaper reported.