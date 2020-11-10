America is ‘stumbling into a constitutional crisis’ as GOP attacks the electoral process
On Tuesday, writing for NBC News, Chuck Todd, Mark Murray, Carrie Dann, and Melissa Holzberg argued that America’s democratic institutions are threatened by the GOP’s refusal to accept the legitimacy of the election.
“In 2016, Donald Trump won Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin by a combined 77,000 votes; he got 306 electoral votes; and he received a concession speech by Hillary Clinton and a White House meeting with Barack Obama 48 hours after the election,” they wrote. “In 2020, Joe Biden won those same three states by a combined 214,000 votes (and counting); he’s on track for an identical 306 electoral votes; and Trump, his administration and GOP leaders are still refusing to recognize the outcome. While it’s easy to dismiss this refusal as the last gasp of Trumpism — Republicans trying to appease the president one last time before he exits the White House — it also feels close to a country stumbling into a constitutional crisis.”
Among the danger signs, they wrote, are that Trump’s General Services Administration director is refusing to sign the papers to begin the transition; that Attorney General William Barr is authorizing DOJ prosecutors to investigate the vote in states Biden won; that Georgia GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are demanding the resignation of a Republican Secretary of State who counted the votes showing Biden won the state; and that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is giving his imprimatur to all of this.
“Trump lost, but most Republicans are still acting like they’re afraid of him,” they concluded.
Intel officials worry what ‘financially vulnerable’ Trump will do with classified info after he leaves office: report
With Donald Trump slated to step down as president of the United States on January 20th of next year, national security experts and officials are worried by the prospect of the outgoing president using America's secrets to benefit himself financially in future business deals overseas.
According to a report from the Washington Post, Trump often used hints about the country's nuclear capabilities to cow other countries to bend to his will, and now officials worry he will use what he knows to curry favor with the governments of countries where he might want go forward with real estate ventures.
Mass layoffs at the Republican Party leaves staff in shock: CNN
In political operations, campaigns and parties generally staff up ahead of the election, but it's typically understood that its seasonal work likely to end after the election. That wasn't the case for the GOP, where the staff was left in shock after learning that many would be laid off ahead of the holidays, CNN.com reported.
As CNN's John Harwood said Monday, the Trump 2020 campaign staff will likely get their final paycheck on the 15th. At the RNC, a fundraising blitz is underway trying to retire President Donald Trump's campaign debt under the guise of legal challenges to the electoral loss.
HHS secretary says he will cooperate with Biden on pandemic ‘if there’s a transition’
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Tuesday confirmed that the Trump administration has so far refused to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team despite the ongoing pandemic.
During an appearance on CNBC, Azar was asked if the government's COVID-19 task force had a policy in place allowing it to communicate with the Biden transition team.
President Donald Trump's HHS secretary responded by suggesting that there would not be a transition of power.
"If there's a transition and that will be determined by the GSA," Azar said, "we are prepared for any transition and will ensure that it is a professional and cooperative one because our first and foremost mission is protecting the American people's health and welfare."