Bill Barr authorizes Justice Department to probe GOP voting conspiracy theories: report

On Monday, the Associated Press reported that Attorney General William Barr is authorizing the Justice Department to investigate “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities — even though President Donald Trump’s campaign and allies have not provided concrete evidence of such irregularities.

The Trump campaign is moving forward with a series of lawsuits across the country claiming that voting irregularities may have changed the result in states that voted for Joe Biden, many of which have already been rejected.

Today, in their latest lawsuit, the Trump campaign is alleging that Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting system is unlawful because it allows voters mailing in their ballots to be counted more easily than voters casting a ballot in person.