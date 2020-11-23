Quantcast
Ammon Bundy leads ‘largely maskless’ Tiki torch march on Boise mayor’s home: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Ammon Bundy (screengrab)

The mayor of Boise, Idaho blasted a march on home home to protest COVID-19 restrictions by “the militia network led by Ammon Bundy” on Monday.

Bundy is notorious for being involved in multiple armed standoffs with law enforcement.

“Roughly 30 people, some bearing Tiki torches, protested outside Boise Mayor Lauren McLean’s home Monday night, upset about the city’s new health order issued last week in an effort to curb the coronavirus’s rampant spread,” the Idaho Press reports.

“The protest was organized via text by the group People’s Rights, an organization formed this year by Ammon Bundy of Emmett,” the newspaper reported. “The largely maskless crowd shouted for McLean to emerge to face them and yelled about the effect coronavirus restrictions have had on the economy.”

The newspaper quoted one of the protesters.

“My daughter’s ballet recital has been canceled. My daughter!” a man shouted.

Mayor McLean replied with a statement.

“Their protests at my home over the summer were worrisome, as those protests were marked by the absence of basic public health efforts: masks and distancing,” McLean wrote. “It’s especially concerning right now, as we head into a long, dark winter with our case numbers rising rapidly and our hospital systems on the brink of having to ration care.”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

New report finds a ‘shadow candidate’ in Florida is under investigation

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 23, 2020

By

This year, one of the GOP victories in Florida came when Ileana Garcia, co-founder of Latinas for Trump, defeated incumbent Democrat José Javier Rodríguez in a state Senate race. It was a narrow victory, however, and Miami Herald journalists Samantha J. Gross and Ana Ceballos are reporting that Rodriguez has demanded an investigation of a third-party candidate, Alex Rodríguez.

In that race, Alex Rodríguez (unrelated to José Javier Rodríguez) received more than 6,300 votes, which was a big deal given how close the race was. Garcia defeated José Javier Rodríguez by a mere 34 votes, and there has been speculation that Alex Rodríguez was planted as a spoiler to take votes away from the incumbent Democrat.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

How Trump accidentally mobilized hundreds of thousands of women against him

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 23, 2020

By

Do conservatives own the phrase "housewife"? or can it be reclaimed by liberals? The stereotypes that the phrase "housewife" recalls — manicured lawns, whiteness, nuclear families like in "Leave it to Beaver" — may seem counterposed to liberal values, emblematic of a reactionary ideal of an idyllic American past. But in the 2020 presidential election, President Donald Trump's loss to President-elect Joe Biden was mostly due to voters in the suburbs of important battleground states. Exit polls show that Black women and suburban women were critical to Biden's coalition; as AP News explained, Trump would have won if only men had voted. Trump's loss is owed in part to this tidal shift in women in the suburbs, who banded together and organized in Facebook groups like the 200,000-member strong "'Suburban Housewives' Against Trump," a group that started after Trump's sexist and racist pitches to female voters in the suburbs fell flat.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump undermined his own official after his administration finally began the Biden transition

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 23, 2020

By

GSA head Emily Murphy’s lengthy letter telling President-elect Joe Biden she is releasing transition funds to him comes with a strange set of personal remarks, including the claim she was not told how or when to authorize release  the more than $7 million in those funds.

The only problem is that President Donald Trump says he is the one who told her to release the money.

“Please now that I came to my decision independently, based on the law and available facts,” Murphy writes. “I was never directed or indirectly pressured by any Executive branch official–including those who work at the White House or GSA–with regard to the substance or timing of my decision.”

Continue Reading
 
 
