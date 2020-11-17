Awkward spelling blunder undermines GOP efforts to fight for Donald Trump in Georgia
On Monday, allies of President Donald Trump tweeted out call to action for supporters to gather at the Georgia State Capitol in protest, as results confirm Joe Biden carried the state and the GOP elections chief fends off anger from his own party.
Atlanta!!!#MarchForTrump Rally to demand #ElectionIntegrityNOW
🇺🇸 Saturday, NOV 21st
🇺🇸 12:00 PM
🇺🇸 Georgia State Capitol
It’s time to #AuditTheVote and demand transparency.#StopTheSteaI #ElectionIntegrity #MAGAMillionMarch #magadragtheinterstate #gagop #gapol pic.twitter.com/BKB5u02UwK
— Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) November 16, 2020
Commenters on social media, however, couldn’t help but notice that the graphic called on supporters to convene in “Georiga” — and mockery ensued.
They actually spelled the state wrong… https://t.co/SG5LDEzLHy
— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) November 16, 2020
The first step towards winning the State of Georgia, might be learning how to spell its name.
Just sayin… pic.twitter.com/UXJvkRJuCv
— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 16, 2020
is GEORIGA the state capitol of Thighland?
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/rJ9m3flqdZ
— Andy J Wong (J👉 Jin) (@andyJ_w0ng) November 16, 2020
Where the hell is GEORIGA?
I think next to PENNSLAVIA but not quite sure.
Anyone? pic.twitter.com/fIuR5XxxTT
— Quancy Clayborne (@QuancyClayborne) November 16, 2020
Maybe Georiga is a blue state too. https://t.co/V6QhR8eKmk
— Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) November 16, 2020
