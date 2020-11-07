‘BAD THINGS HAPPENED INSIDE’: Trump has a Twitter meltdown as Pennsylvania hopes slip away

Donald Trump was up early Saturday morning manically tweeting about the on-going ballot count in Pennsylvania where Democratic challenger Joe Biden is pulling away — ensuring the president will be defeated.

In a series of tweets, the president once again made allegations of improprieties without presenting any evidence.

According to the president, “Tens of thousands of votes were illegally received after 8 P.M. on Tuesday, Election Day, totally and easily changing the results in Pennsylvania and certain other razor thin states. As a separate matter, hundreds of thousands of Votes were illegally not allowed to be OBSERVED.”

He then added, “This would ALSO change the Election result in numerous States, including Pennsylvania, which everyone thought was easily won on Election Night, only to see a massive lead disappear, without anyone being allowed to OBSERVE, for long intervals of time, what the happened... Bad things took place during those hours where LEGAL TRANSPARENCY was viciously & crudely not allowed. Tractors blocked doors & windows were covered with thick cardboard so that observers could not see into the count rooms. BAD THINGS HAPPENED INSIDE. BIG CHANGES TOOK PLACE!”

