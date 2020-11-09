‘Barr keeps getting lower’: AG blasted by legal experts for having DOJ chase Trump’s conspiracy theories
Attorney General Bill Barr on Monday announced that the Department of Justice would investigate Donald Trump’s unfounded accusations of massive voter fraud in the 2020 election.
Neither Trump nor his campaign have shown any evidence of fraud that could alter the outcome of the election, which was won by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
But the Barr memo caused Richard Pilger to resign from running the DOJ department in charge of investigating election fraud.
“Yes, the Barr keeps getting lower,” Preet Bharara, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, tweeted.
“Who will be the first Senator to call for an Inspector General investigation over the AG Barr memo that just prompted the head of the Election Crimes Branch at DOJ to step down?” Bharara asked.
“For those keeping score, we’ve now seen 7 veteran career prosecutors resign from 4 different high-profile cases (Stone, Flynn, Durham, now this) to protest Barr’s political weaponization of DOJ,” CNN analyst and former prosecutor Elie Honig noted.
Vanita Gupta, who led DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, had harsh words.
“Pilger is staying at DOJ but his resignation from election crimes and the memo are a testament to how grossly politicized and partisan the Barr DOJ is, in service of Trump,” Gupta wrote. “It is a total travesty.”
Noah Bookbinder, the executive director of the watchdog group “Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washingon” worried what would happen next.
“Richard Pilger is a respected apolitical attorney who has been a federal corruption prosecutor for decades (including when I was one years ago). His resigning in protest makes clear to me that something very wrong indeed is happening here,” he warned.
Matthew Miller, who was the DOJ spokesperson during the Obama administration, was also worried about what happens next.
“I don’t think Barr can do anything to change the outcome of the election, but I’m surprised by how many people think this memo was just to satisfy Trump. Hope I’m wrong, but I assume there is some flashy investigation coming as well,” he warned.
