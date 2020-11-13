‘Basically a concession’: Trump judged harshly for putting Giuliani in charge of his post-election campaign

The judgment of the leader of the free world was called into question on Friday after it was reported that Rudy Giuliani is in charge of most of the president’s post-election campaign strategy.

“President Trump has put his personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, in charge of his campaign lawsuits related to the outcome of the election, as well as all public communications related to them,” The New York Times reported Friday, citing “four people familiar with the move.”

“But the involvement of Mr. Giuliani, who held a widely mocked news conference in front of a landscaping company in Philadelphia last weekend in which he claimed widespread fraud, has vexed people on the campaign and in the White House,” the newspaper noted. “A half-dozen other Trump advisers have described Mr. Giuliani’s efforts as counterproductive and said that he was giving the president unwarranted optimism about what could happen. Those advisers have said that they are concerned Mr. Giuliani is damaging not only Mr. Trump’s remaining legal options, but his legacy and his future opportunities in politics as he considers another campaign in 2024.”