‘Basically a concession’: Trump judged harshly for putting Giuliani in charge of his post-election campaign
The judgment of the leader of the free world was called into question on Friday after it was reported that Rudy Giuliani is in charge of most of the president’s post-election campaign strategy.
“President Trump has put his personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, in charge of his campaign lawsuits related to the outcome of the election, as well as all public communications related to them,” The New York Times reported Friday, citing “four people familiar with the move.”
“But the involvement of Mr. Giuliani, who held a widely mocked news conference in front of a landscaping company in Philadelphia last weekend in which he claimed widespread fraud, has vexed people on the campaign and in the White House,” the newspaper noted. “A half-dozen other Trump advisers have described Mr. Giuliani’s efforts as counterproductive and said that he was giving the president unwarranted optimism about what could happen. Those advisers have said that they are concerned Mr. Giuliani is damaging not only Mr. Trump’s remaining legal options, but his legacy and his future opportunities in politics as he considers another campaign in 2024.”
Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s decision:
So he’s conceding https://t.co/QmgypjJDjL
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 14, 2020
Rudy will soon be appealing all of these adverse rulings to the Supreme Courtyard by Marriott. https://t.co/eFhN1eX8GM
— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) November 14, 2020
Relax everyone, the serial butt-dialer who got pranked by both @chick_in_kiev and Borat is in charge https://t.co/CRV7Z9sFmV
— andi zeisler (@andizeisler) November 14, 2020
The president has placed his hopes of a second term in the hands of an alcoholic who was tricked by Borat. https://t.co/m9TO7FaXW5
— The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) November 14, 2020
is this like when the right fielder pitches https://t.co/nD2iuhPrwI
— Jason Gay (@jasongay) November 14, 2020
Presumably because no reputable lawyers will say what Trump wants them to say. https://t.co/UGJEq7Mu3V
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) November 14, 2020
This is the closest we’re getting to a concession. https://t.co/T3fkzmDwkf
— Jordan Weissmann (@JHWeissmann) November 14, 2020
aka the guy who got him impeached https://t.co/8TfaT4793c
— Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) November 14, 2020
Whoa you mean the star of the Borat movie is taking over this shit? Hands down this is the smartest move yet by Trump…and by "hands down" I mean "his pants." https://t.co/pGd9AF9kdq
— Jason Linkins (@dceiver) November 14, 2020
I'm really not sure how we can stop the coup when facing this level of legal brilliance and sheer competence. https://t.co/Ei3mcMFNSS
— Erik Loomis (@ErikLoomis) November 14, 2020
I've just stopped worrying https://t.co/uM2IfbzQ6A
— that's DOCTOR emigre80 to you, mate (@emigre80) November 14, 2020
This seems to be a concession that Biden has indeed won the election. https://t.co/ZFP8PlE7HZ
— Dave Aronberg (@aronberg) November 14, 2020
This is basically a concession speech https://t.co/bYp9iP4b9p
— Chet Chitwood (@chetchitwood) November 14, 2020
A man Four All Seasons https://t.co/Kog4ogZVV9
— Ben Terris (@bterris) November 14, 2020
Rudy v Biden is personal: it was Biden who famously dismissed his every utterance as "a noun, a verb and 9/11." https://t.co/ElfbiTrA10
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) November 14, 2020
It's like watching the captain of the Titanic aim for the next iceberg https://t.co/3t4YeucnRi
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 14, 2020
Aaaand that’s a wrap. https://t.co/W6BN6oxPyA
— Rick Petree (@RickPetree) November 14, 2020
Finally, the concession we've been waiting for https://t.co/RZ2OJaXqPe
— Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) November 14, 2020
Was Judge Jeanine busy? https://t.co/tjMZh6zu6M
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 14, 2020
Something about a fat lady and singing. https://t.co/xcFQMEpRC9
— Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) November 14, 2020
