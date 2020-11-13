Quantcast
‘Basically a concession’: Trump judged harshly for putting Giuliani in charge of his post-election campaign

Published

2 mins ago

on

Rudy Giuliani, photo by Gage Skidmore.

The judgment of the leader of the free world was called into question on Friday after it was reported that Rudy Giuliani is in charge of most of the president’s post-election campaign strategy.

“President Trump has put his personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, in charge of his campaign lawsuits related to the outcome of the election, as well as all public communications related to them,” The New York Times reported Friday, citing “four people familiar with the move.”

