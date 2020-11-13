Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump advisors think Rudy Giuliani is ‘counterproductive’ — but he’s now in charge of his lingering campaign: NYT

Published

1 min ago

on

Former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani (Photo: Screen capture)

Despite a lack of support among Trump aides, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is now in charge of the legal and communications strategy as his campaign goes on despite having lost the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden.

“President Trump has put his personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, in charge of his campaign lawsuits related to the outcome of the election, as well as all public communications related to them,” The New York Times reported Friday, citing “four people familiar with the move.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Trump turned to Mr. Giuliani earlier on Friday in reaction to the latest setback he faced in court, this one relating to votes in Maricopa County, Ariz., the people said. The president’s advisers had warned him that they were likely to lose in that case, and he faces increasingly dim hopes of overturning the election results,” reporter Maggie Haberman noted.

“But the involvement of Mr. Giuliani, who held a widely mocked news conference in front of a landscaping company in Philadelphia last weekend in which he claimed widespread fraud, has vexed people on the campaign and in the White House,” the newspaper reported. “A half-dozen other Trump advisers have described Mr. Giuliani’s efforts as counterproductive and said that he was giving the president unwarranted optimism about what could happen. Those advisers have said that they are concerned Mr. Giuliani is damaging not only Mr. Trump’s remaining legal options, but his legacy and his future opportunities in politics as he considers another campaign in 2024.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump advisors think Rudy Giuluani is ‘counterproductive’ — but he’s now in charge of his lingering campaign: NYT

Published

1 min ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

Despite a lack of support among Trump aides, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is now in charge of the legal and communications strategy as his campaign goes on despite having lost the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden.

"President Trump has put his personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, in charge of his campaign lawsuits related to the outcome of the election, as well as all public communications related to them," The New York Times reported Friday, citing "four people familiar with the move."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump had Israeli assassins carry out an Al Qaeda hit on the streets of Tehran: report

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

Israeli agents shot and killed Abu Muhammad al-Masri, Al Qaeda's second-highest leader, three months ago on the streets of Tehran at the behest of the U.S., officials said, but no one — Iran, Al Qaeda, the U.S. or Israel — has publicly acknowledged the killing, The New York Times reported Friday.

The 58-year-old, whose real name was Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, was one of Al Qaeda’s founding members and was next in line to lead the terrorist organization after current leader, Ayman al-Zawahri. He was accused of being one of the masterminds of the deadly 1998 attacks on American embassies in Africa.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump lied about winning Pennsylvania — and George Conway suggests involuntary psychiatric hold

Published

41 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

In another disputed tweet Friday night, outgoing president Donald J. Trump erroneously claimed, "700,000 ballots were not allowed to be viewed in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh which means, based on our great Constitution, we win the State of Pennsylvania!"

George Conway replied, "Does a delusional psychopath with a nuclear arsenal meet the standard set forth in D.C. Code § 21–541? Asking for a few billion people."

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE