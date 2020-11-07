Biden adds Nevada’s 6 Electoral College votes to his win total over Donald Trump

President-elect Joe Biden added yet another state to his win total on Saturday after NBC and the New York Times called Nevada for the former vice president.

Hours earlier Pennsylvania handed Biden the Electoral College votes he needed to guarantee he would become the 46th president of the United States — making Donald Trump a one-term president.

According to the Times, “Joseph R. Biden Jr. won the state of Nevada on Saturday, according to The New York Times, defeating President Trump by two percentage points.The country had anxiously awaited the results in the battleground state for days, viewing it as a potential tipping point. But when they finally came, the moment was somewhat anticlimactic: Mr. Biden had already been declared the winner of the presidential race roughly an hour earlier, after Pennsylvania was called for him. Still, that Mr. Biden has clinched Nevada’s six electoral votes adds to his lead in the Electoral College.”

