Biden adds Nevada’s 6 Electoral College votes to his win total over Donald Trump
President-elect Joe Biden added yet another state to his win total on Saturday after NBC and the New York Times called Nevada for the former vice president.
Hours earlier Pennsylvania handed Biden the Electoral College votes he needed to guarantee he would become the 46th president of the United States — making Donald Trump a one-term president.
According to the Times, “Joseph R. Biden Jr. won the state of Nevada on Saturday, according to The New York Times, defeating President Trump by two percentage points.The country had anxiously awaited the results in the battleground state for days, viewing it as a potential tipping point. But when they finally came, the moment was somewhat anticlimactic: Mr. Biden had already been declared the winner of the presidential race roughly an hour earlier, after Pennsylvania was called for him. Still, that Mr. Biden has clinched Nevada’s six electoral votes adds to his lead in the Electoral College.”
On Saturday, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) echoed the claims of the Trump campaign on Twitter, attacking the media for calling the presidential election and claiming that the winner will not be determined until "allegations of fraud" have been addressed.
If Trump wants a recount, make him pay up front
Earlier in this dizzying week, Donald Trump's campaign demanded a recount of the Wisconsin vote, even before it was completed. (Now they'd like to recount the entire election, but that's a different problem.) In an interview with MSNBC's Katy Tur, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said that the state has a "safe, secure and reliable" process but that a recount can happen if the vote is within a one-percent margin. He noted that if the vote is within 0.25%, the state pays for the recount; otherwise, the campaign requesting the recount must pay.This article first appeared in Salon.