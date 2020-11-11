Quantcast
Connect with us

Biden’s team worried Trump will encourage his supporters to disrupt inauguration events

Published

17 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump speaks at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (StratosBril / Shutterstock.com)

Joe Biden’s team faces the logistical nightmare of holding an inauguration ceremony during a pandemic that’s worsening by the day, but they’re also concerned that President Donald Trump’s supporters could disrupt their events.

Officials involved in the planning say public safety is their top concern, and they don’t expect Biden to move away from the downsized and often virtual events he favored during the campaign, but they’re not exactly how to prevent the supporters and protesters alike from attending, reported The Daily Beast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What do you do if our people don’t show up and his do?” said one official involved in the preparations. “They probably will, and the last thing you want is a MAGA rally on the Mall when Joe Biden is sworn in as president … I think [Trump] would want to make it as much of a sh*tshow as possible.”

Congress traditionally handles the traditional ceremony held on the west side of the Capitol, as well as the post-inauguration luncheon and the departure of the outgoing president by helicopter.

Lawmakers also hand out more than 200,000 tickets for seating toward the front, and an estimated 800,000 people watched the parade and 40,000 people attended more than a dozen balls.

Trump’s inauguration in 2017 was much smaller and its theme reported prompted George W. Bush to call the event “some weird sh*t.”

The congressional committee, made up of senators and representatives from both parties, isn’t obligated to follow the incoming president’s lead, but customarily does, and current chair Roy Blunt, the Missouri Republican senator, anticipates an outdoor, full-scale event that could be scaled back if necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s what’s expected at this point, with one major fundraiser saying the areas around the swearing-in will be filled with socially distant cabinet officials and family members instead of donors and other favored dignitaries.

One Democratic fundraiser predicted Biden’s theme would be “save and celebrate,” as in “save lives and do a mostly virtual event.”

The Secret Service and National Park Service could seal off the Mall and surrounding streets to keep crowds away, if asked to do so, but his team still thinks it’ll be a challenge to keep the public safe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it’s going to be almost impossible to keep people away from the Mall,” one official said. “If Saturday is any indication of how people want to participate, it is going to be hard. Part of the point of it is to allow people to participate and the cathartic nature of it being the end of Trump. People are going to want to go.”

They’re also concerned that Trump could encourage his followers to show up and cause trouble, although virtually no one believes the current president will take part in the inauguration festivities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I could see no church, no invitation to tea, he’d bounce from the South lawn, and then go hold a rally to entertain the masses,” said one senior adviser to a recent inauguration.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Biden’s team worried Trump will encourage his supporters to disrupt inauguration events

Published

15 mins ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

Joe Biden's team faces the logistical nightmare of holding an inauguration ceremony during a pandemic that's worsening by the day, but they're also concerned that President Donald Trump's supporters could disrupt their events.

Officials involved in the planning say public safety is their top concern, and they don't expect Biden to move away from the downsized and often virtual events he favored during the campaign, but they're not exactly how to prevent the supporters and protesters alike from attending, reported The Daily Beast.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump carrying out ‘public beheadings’ at Defense Dept after election loss: Pentagon correspondent

Published

38 mins ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has gone on a firing spree of top national security officials, and Pentagon sources have been telling CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr that they are alarmed by what the president might do in the coming weeks.

The past two days have seen the resignations or firings of Defense Secretary Mark Esper and his chief of staff Jen Stewart, as well as Undersecretary of Defense for Policy James Anderson and Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence Joseph Kernan.

Starr told CNN that the president's moves are creating a sense of real unease throughout the national security community, especially because Trump is replacing these officials with political loyalists who will carry out his orders without question.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump may have lost some Christian voters because he made them feel like marks: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

One of the key reasons that President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 election was that he won over a small but significant number of white Christian voters who shunned Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Politico reports that some in the Trump campaign believe that President Donald Trump's approach to dealing with Christian voters was so cynical that many of them felt they were being treated like marks.

"Some aides blamed the president’s inability to garner the same levels of support this cycle on his transactional view of religious voters, suggesting white evangelicals and Catholics in some parts of the country may have felt taken advantage of," Politico writes. "Others accused the Trump campaign of becoming complacent in a race that saw unprecedented outreach by the Democratic nominee to evangelical and Catholic voters."

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE