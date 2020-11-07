Bill Maher gets his revenge on ‘whiny’ Donald Trump with a brutal parting goodbye

HBO host Bill Maher was in a giddy mood on Friday night, predicting Donald Trump is about to be ousted and saying they will probably have to drag him out of the White House bathroom.

Opening his show with a red, white and blue balloon drop, the “Real Time” host began by pointing out that he knew why his audience was cheering, saying, “Biden won the election. The networks are still too chickensh*t to call it, but plainly, he’s won this election.”

Continuing in that vein, he added, “Until all the ballots are counted, President Trump is telling everyone to stay calm, and classy, and respect the process. Of course he’s not. He’s throwing a tantrum like the two-ton whiny little bitch he is. He doesn’t like that for the first time he’s on the other end of an eviction notice.”

The host went on to note that his history with the president goes back years involving a lawsuit over a Maher joke where he insisted Trump’s mother had sex with an orangutan.

Recalling the joke, the HBO host stated, “Let’s be gracious in victory. I just want to say Mr. Trump — if you’re watching — as you do sometimes accidentally, you may have lost the election but there’s one thing that you will always have, and that’s the knowledge that your father never loved you and your mother had sex with an ape.”

