Bill Maher gets his revenge on ‘whiny’ Donald Trump with a brutal parting goodbye
HBO host Bill Maher was in a giddy mood on Friday night, predicting Donald Trump is about to be ousted and saying they will probably have to drag him out of the White House bathroom.
Opening his show with a red, white and blue balloon drop, the “Real Time” host began by pointing out that he knew why his audience was cheering, saying, “Biden won the election. The networks are still too chickensh*t to call it, but plainly, he’s won this election.”
Continuing in that vein, he added, “Until all the ballots are counted, President Trump is telling everyone to stay calm, and classy, and respect the process. Of course he’s not. He’s throwing a tantrum like the two-ton whiny little bitch he is. He doesn’t like that for the first time he’s on the other end of an eviction notice.”
The host went on to note that his history with the president goes back years involving a lawsuit over a Maher joke where he insisted Trump’s mother had sex with an orangutan.
Recalling the joke, the HBO host stated, “Let’s be gracious in victory. I just want to say Mr. Trump — if you’re watching — as you do sometimes accidentally, you may have lost the election but there’s one thing that you will always have, and that’s the knowledge that your father never loved you and your mother had sex with an ape.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Trump campaign lawyers may have violated law in Nevada voter fraud lawsuit
2020 Election
Rupert Murdoch’s pro-Trump tabloid takes a sharp pivot — and turns on the Trump family
As President Donald J. Trump continues to use drastic measures to help save his presidency from Democratic challenger Joe Biden, a pro-Trump newspaper owned by Rupert Murdoch is changing its tone.
"Last month The New York Post called President Trump 'an invincible hero, who not only survived every dirty trick the Democrats threw at him, but the Chinese virus as well.' Then it published front-page articles trying to link the contents of a laptop said to belong to Hunter Biden to his father, Joseph R. Biden Jr.," The New York Times' Katie Robertson reported Friday. "On Thursday, in a sudden about-face, Rupert Murdoch’s scrappy tabloid published two articles with a wildly different tone. One accused the president of making an 'unfounded claim that political foes were trying to steal the election.' The headline on the other described Donald Trump Jr. as the 'panic-stricken' author of a 'clueless tweet.'"