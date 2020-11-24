BUSTED: Border Patrol caught illegally profiling Spanish speakers in Montana because ‘nobody really has much to do’
The Department of Homeland Security will be paying monetary damages after a shocking case of systemic racism in Montana.
Ana Suda and Martha “Mimi” Hernandez were detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection for speaking Spanish at a Town Pump gas station in Havre, Montana.
The two U.S. citizens caught the interaction on tape and it was such a scandal it became national news.
On Tuesday, the American Civil Liberties Union announced that a settlement had been reached.
“Suda and Hernandez were simply standing in line waiting to pay for groceries when CBP Agent Paul O’Neill approached them, commented on Hernandez’s accent, and asked where the women were born. They responded Texas and California, respectively. The agent then ordered them to show identification, and they immediately presented their valid Montana driver’s licenses,” the ACLU explained.
“There was no reason to believe that either woman had violated any law, but O’Neill still detained them in the parking lot. They began filming him, asking him why he targeted them. He said it was because they were ‘speaking Spanish in the store in a state where it’s predominantly English speaking.’ O’Neill offered no other justification for detaining and interrogating them,” the ACLU noted.
Havre, a town of less than 10,000 people, has seen a dramatic increase in Border Patrol staffing in the last two decades.
“Agents from the local administrative CBP unit — known as the ‘Havre Sector’ — have repeatedly targeted Latinx individuals without justification, often based on their race. One such incident led to a published Ninth Circuit opinion holding that CBP agents illegally detained a group of men in Havre in 2006,” the ACLU explained.
A Border Patrol supervisor offered a shocking defense for the misconduct.
“We have a lot of agents here and nobody really has much to do,” the supervisor acknowledged.
Agent O’Neill was also caught belonging to an infamous Facebook group.
“Evidence uncovered in the suit also revealed that O’Neill was a member of the now defunct ‘I’m 10-15’ Facebook group where CBP agents joked about the deaths of migrants, discussed throwing burritos at Latino members of Congress visiting a detention facility in Texas, and posted a vulgar illustration depicting U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez engaged in oral sex with a detained migrant,” the ACLU noted.
Both women left Havre over fears for their safety.
Watch:
2020 Election
Ivanka and Jared considering New Jersey or Florida because Manhattan is too inhospitable: report
With their reputation in tatters after serving as senior White House advisors, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are looking to move somewhere other than New York City when Donald Trump's term ends in January.
"Town officials in Bedminster, N.J., have the plans for a possible Trump family future, or at least the blueprints: a major addition to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s 'cottage' on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club, four new pickleball courts, a relocated heliport, and a spa and yoga complex. As Manhattan awaits word of the Trump family’s return, the first daughter and her husband appear to be making preparations elsewhere: a Garden State refuge behind guarded gates, perhaps, or Florida, where President Trump is renovating his Mar-a-Lago estate," The New York Times reported Tuesday. "But New York now seems inhospitable and nowhere in their plans."
2020 Election
Less than 2 in 10 Trump voters are willing to even give Biden a chance – far fewer believe he won the election: report
Very few Republicans who voted to re-elect Donald Trump believe the president lost the election, and few are willing to give the actual winner, Joe Biden, a chance.
A mere 3% of Trump voters believe Joe Biden beat Donald Trump. Joe Biden, in fact, did beat Donald Trump.
Less than two in 10 Trump voters, just 19%, are willing to give Joe Biden a chance to be a good president, CNBC reports from its new CNBC/Change Research poll of1,203 people who voted for Trump in 2020.
2020 Election
Biden to finally start receiving the President’s Daily Brief: report
It's been three weeks since the election and the White House has finally given formal approval for President-elect Joe Biden to receive the President's Daily Brief, a White House official told CNN Tuesday. Scheduling of the briefing is currently underway.
On Monday, President Donald J. Trump signaled his support for a transition to the new administration for the first time, giving formal notice to the General Services Administration that it was approved to proceed.