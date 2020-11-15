Chicago mayor blasts ‘mind-blowing ignorance’ of Trump and Pence that led to the massive COVID-19 resurgence
Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” with host Jonathan Capehart, blunt-speaking Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot hammered Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for standing by while the COVID-19 health crisis exploded again which, she maintained, could lead to another thousand death in her city in the near future.
“As the mayor of a major American city, as the mayor of Chicago, do you feel abandoned by the federal government as a result of its inaction, as a result of there the not being a national plan to get a handle on the coronavirus pandemic?” host Capehart asked.
“Well, from the earliest days of this pandemic I knew that the federal government was not going to be helpful. The CDC has been helpful, but the White House, HHS, DHS, they have not even had a plan and I knew that we were on our own,” she responded. “I knew that from the earliest days when they were diverting flights from China to airports across the country, Chicago being one of them. But what is worse and what makes, I think, life on the ground in cities and states much more challenging is [Trump] done everything he can to minimize the seriousness of this virus.”
“Just mask-wearing alone,” she added. ‘Politicizing something that we know is one of the few tools that we have outside of a virus that works and having to fight against that ignorance that is being spewed by him, the vice president, people in the inner circle of the White House, everyone as they are getting sick with the virus. it is mind-blowing. But it has done real damage across the country and the mayors and governors are now having to clean up the mess and to try to get people into compliance and convince them that what we are doing is really trying to save lives.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
A secretive Republican group called Amish PAC ended the election cycle with money in its pocket
A Super PAC founded by Trump-supporting Republicans who tried to make inroads with Amish voters in Pennsylvania has ended the 2020 cycle in the black. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has finished down more than 65,000 votes in the state so far.This article first appeared in Salon.
2020 Election
Megyn Kelly stands up for racists: Fight back ‘if you’re white and just let somebody berate you’
Former NBC host Megyn Kelly complained over the weekend that President-elect Joe Biden is asking the country to unify after liberals spent the last four years calling supporters of President Donald Trump racists.
Kelly made the remarks while appearing on Sinclair's America This Week with host Eric Bolling.
"All of the sudden they want unity on the left when they've spent the last four years calling everyone who's a Trump supporter misogynists or homophobic or xenophobic or bigoted or the list goes on and on," Bolling prompted.
"I also want all the kittens and all the puppies to be adopted and world peace, but it's not going to happen," Kelly opined. "The country is very divided. Yes, in part, because of what President Trump has done over the last four years but also because of what the Democrats have said and done over the last four years."
2020 Election
Trump’s return in 2024 will ‘break the back of the Republican Party’ ex-GOP lawmaker warns
Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday morning with host Alex Witt, former Rep. Dave Jolly (R-FL) warned current GOP lawmakers they need to make a decision quickly if they want to fall in line behind outgoing President Donald Trump, warning his possible return in 2024 could lead to a third party that would "break the back" of the Republican Party.
According to Jolly, Trump's "ego" will compel him to keep his hand in national politics.
"Do you think that Donald Trump really looks at 2024 as somewhere he puts himself out there to try to put himself back in the Oval Office or a kingmaker with that kind adulation?" host Witt asked.