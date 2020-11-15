Chicago mayor blasts ‘mind-blowing ignorance’ of Trump and Pence that led to the massive COVID-19 resurgence

Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” with host Jonathan Capehart, blunt-speaking Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot hammered Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for standing by while the COVID-19 health crisis exploded again which, she maintained, could lead to another thousand death in her city in the near future.

“As the mayor of a major American city, as the mayor of Chicago, do you feel abandoned by the federal government as a result of its inaction, as a result of there the not being a national plan to get a handle on the coronavirus pandemic?” host Capehart asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, from the earliest days of this pandemic I knew that the federal government was not going to be helpful. The CDC has been helpful, but the White House, HHS, DHS, they have not even had a plan and I knew that we were on our own,” she responded. “I knew that from the earliest days when they were diverting flights from China to airports across the country, Chicago being one of them. But what is worse and what makes, I think, life on the ground in cities and states much more challenging is [Trump] done everything he can to minimize the seriousness of this virus.”

“Just mask-wearing alone,” she added. ‘Politicizing something that we know is one of the few tools that we have outside of a virus that works and having to fight against that ignorance that is being spewed by him, the vice president, people in the inner circle of the White House, everyone as they are getting sick with the virus. it is mind-blowing. But it has done real damage across the country and the mayors and governors are now having to clean up the mess and to try to get people into compliance and convince them that what we are doing is really trying to save lives.”

Watch below: