Cindy McCain calls on Republicans to do the right thing for the country and tell Trump to concede
Spouse of late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), Cindy, came on “The View” to talk about how happy she was about President-elect Joe Biden winning the election as well as what she thinks about the future of the Republican Party.
“So, far we have not heard any hint of concession from Trump,” noted co-host Joy Behar. “What do you hope happens in the next few days? Do you think he’ll concede?”
“You know, that’s probably the $64,000 question,” said McCain. “I would hope that our president will do exactly what is right for this country and concede in a gracious, polite manner. That’s what’s good for the country, and asking Republicans to do the same, to help support this president in a new administration, and do what’s right for the country, not what’s right for our party, and I’m hoping — I’m hopeful and I pray quite a bit about this. We’ll see what happens.”
Former McCain campaign adviser Ana Navarro said that she saw what happened when McCain came out for Biden and how she was treated by Trump supporters and other Republicans. She asked if there was even a place for people like McCain left in the GOP.
Mrs. McCain acknowledged that she sits on the Biden transition council and that she will do whatever she can to help Biden succeed, but that she is holding out hope that the GOP can find its way again.
Sparing no words for Trump, Merkel vows cooperation with Biden
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday warmly offered to cooperate closely with Joe Biden after his election as America's next president, a sharp contrast to her stern warning to Donald Trump four years ago.
Underlining the President-elect's "decades of experience in foreign policy" and recalling "good encounters and talks with him", Merkel vowed to "stand together" with Washington to overcome international challenges from the coronavirus pandemic to global warming.
The marked change in tone to Trump's 2016 victory, which Merkel had greeted with an extraordinary warning over democratic values, came as Germany heaved a sigh of relief at Biden taking the White House even if differences with Washington are expected to persist under the Democrat.
Trump’s campaign presented ‘hearsay written on a sticky note’ in court as evidence of voter fraud
President Donald Trump's campaign is still trying to raise legal challenges to votes cast in the 2020 election -- but so far it has lost in all five of the court cases it has pursued.
The Washington Post has taken a look at some of the Trump campaign's multiple failed efforts to get votes tossed out in several swing states, and one particularly egregious failure came in the state of Michigan, where the campaign's evidence amounted to a piece of hearsay that had been scribbled onto a post-it note.
‘Consider running again’: Lindsey Graham tells Trump to think about conceding ‘peacefully’
Sen. Lindsey Graham revealed on Monday that he had told President Donald Trump to peacefully transfer power and then "consider running again" after his election appeals are exhausted.
While speaking on Fox News Radio's Brian Kilmeade Show, Graham said that he had talked with the president at length on Sunday.
"Do you believe the president will concede?" Kilmeade asked. "Do you believe he goes to the inauguration of Joe Biden?"
"I don't want to get ahead of myself," Graham replied. "But if we do everything reasonably possible like actually count the votes, look at challenged ballots to see if they should be counted or not, file lawsuits about suspicious activity and he falls short, we'll cross that bridge."