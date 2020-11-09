Cindy McCain calls on Republicans to do the right thing for the country and tell Trump to concede

Spouse of late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), Cindy, came on “The View” to talk about how happy she was about President-elect Joe Biden winning the election as well as what she thinks about the future of the Republican Party.

“So, far we have not heard any hint of concession from Trump,” noted co-host Joy Behar. “What do you hope happens in the next few days? Do you think he’ll concede?”

“You know, that’s probably the $64,000 question,” said McCain. “I would hope that our president will do exactly what is right for this country and concede in a gracious, polite manner. That’s what’s good for the country, and asking Republicans to do the same, to help support this president in a new administration, and do what’s right for the country, not what’s right for our party, and I’m hoping — I’m hopeful and I pray quite a bit about this. We’ll see what happens.”

Former McCain campaign adviser Ana Navarro said that she saw what happened when McCain came out for Biden and how she was treated by Trump supporters and other Republicans. She asked if there was even a place for people like McCain left in the GOP.

Mrs. McCain acknowledged that she sits on the Biden transition council and that she will do whatever she can to help Biden succeed, but that she is holding out hope that the GOP can find its way again.

See the interview below: