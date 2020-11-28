CNN legal analyst laughs off Trump’s desire to get before the Supreme Court after a series of ‘humiliating’ court losses
On CNN Saturday, former federal prosecutor Elie Honig assessed the mounting failures in President Donald Trump’s legal efforts to challenge the result of the 2020 election.
“I’m laughing because they keep trying, and the results this week somehow went from horrible to somehow even worse,” said Honig. “The big case now is … Rudy Giuliani’s effort to overturn Pennsylvania. Last week, a federal district court judge firmly rejected the case. He said there’s zero evidence. He called the case, a quote, ‘Frankenstein’s monster haphazardly stitched together’ and that’s gotta sting, and yesterday a three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals decisively and harshly rejected the case as well. And the thing is, President Trump’s lawyers tried to attack the first judge, saying, well, he’s an Obama nominee. Well, guess what? The three judges yesterday who unanimously rejected it were appointed by President George W. Bush, George W. Bush, and Donald J. Trump.”
“Now, the president’s attorneys have vowed, we’re taking this case to the U.S. Supreme Court,” continued Honig. “I’ll tell you right now, there is no way the U.S. Supreme Court is taking this case and if they do, they’ll reject this. This is yet another in a long string of humiliating but self-imposed and self-inflicted setbacks by Trump’s legal team.”
