CNN reporter questions which conspiracy theory got Sidney Powell fired
CNN White House reporter Jeremy Diamond chatted on-air with Wolf Blitzer Sunday evening from Washington, D.C. about the swift exit of Sidney Powell, a member of President Donald J. Trump’s legal team.
“It’s not clear what the final straw was, but it’s notable that this is coming as the president and his legal team are finding fewer and fewer avenues to pursue contesting this election through the courts,” Diamond said. “The president has racked up more than two dozen losses in state and federal courts over the last couple of weeks.”
Diamond continued, “Ultimately, Wolf, we can play a game here of which conspiracy theory got Sidney Powell booted off of the legal team. Was it the one alleging Hugo Chavez was involved? Or the one alleging Brian Kemp was involved?”
He added, “Again, the president and Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis have been spreading some version on those conspiracy theories by alleging baselessly that this Dominion voting software deleted votes that should have gone to the president. There is no basis, in fact, for this — and just to kind of emphasize the point, they’re not making these claims in court. When they are making them in court, they’re getting laughed out of court, just like the judge in Pennsylvania, who dismissed the lawsuit in that state to decertify all of the votes in that state. When that judge dismissed that case, he made clear that the Trump campaign wasn’t making any legal arguments that had any merit whatsoever.”
Watch the video below.
2020 Election
CNN reporter questions which conspiracy theory got Sidney Powell fired
CNN White House reporter Jeremy Diamond chatted on-air with Wolf Blitzer Sunday evening from Washington, D.C. about the swift exit of Sidney Powell, a member of President Donald J. Trump's legal team.
"It's not clear what the final straw was, but it's notable that this is coming as the president and his legal team are finding fewer and fewer avenues to pursue contesting this election through the courts," Diamond said. "The president has racked up more than two dozen losses in state and federal courts over the last couple of weeks."
Diamond continued, "Ultimately, Wolf, we can play a game here of which conspiracy theory got Sidney Powell booted off of the legal team. Was it the one alleging Hugo Chavez was involved? Or the one alleging Brian Kemp was involved?"
2020 Election
Sidney Powell mocked for epic firing: ‘Imagine being axed for craziness’ by Giuliani
As confirmed Sunday by President Donald J. Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell has been released from duty as legal counsel.
“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President," Giuliani tweeted.
"This attempt by Trump's legal team -- Giuliani, [Jenna] Ellis -- to distance themselves from Sidney Powell's insane conspiracy theories is going to be super awkward next time -- oh, I don't know -- say, Trump Giuliani, or Ellis -- tweet about the very same insane conspiracy theories," CNN correspondent Jake Tapper replied.
2020 Election
Republican Lisa Murkowski tells Trump to stand down and let the transition move forward
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) released a statement Sunday evening telling President Donald Trump it's time for him to stand down and let President-elect Joe Biden's transition to move forward.
Posting her statement to Twitter, Murkowski said, "As states wrap up the 2020 election and certify the results, it is incumbent upon all of us to ensure that we respect the integrity of the election process and uphold Americans' faith in our electoral system. Each state has worked to ensure a free and fair election process. President Trump has had the opportunity to litigate his claims, and the courts have thus far found them without merit. A pressure campaign on state legislators to influence the electoral outcome is not only unprecedented by inconsistent with our democratic process. It is time to begin the full and formal transition process."