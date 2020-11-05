CNN’s Tapper tears down Trump’s ‘fevered brain’ conspiracy theory about Democrats stealing the election
On CNN Thursday, anchor Jake Tapper tore apart President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory-ridden press conference claiming Democrats are trying to steal the presidential election.
“The president would like us to believe, would like the nation to believe, that there is this grand conspiracy in every state in the nation to take this election from him, and yet, somebody else gave him a list of Republican accomplishments in his election to read from, right?” said Tapper. “Not one Republican lost a seat in the House. Republicans held on to the Senate, a tremendous night of success for the Republican Party. So President Trump would have you believe that the elections went great for every Republican in the country, almost, except for him.”
“So the diabolical Democrats and big money, big media and big tech conspired, and we all got together and we decided, what we’re going to do is we’re going to help every Republican win elections across the country except for Donald Trump,” added Tapper. “Does that make sense to anybody except for the most fevered brain?”
Watch below:
2020 Election
CNN’s Tapper tears down Trump’s ‘fevered brain’ conspiracy theory about Democrats stealing the election
On CNN Thursday, anchor Jake Tapper tore apart President Donald Trump's conspiracy theory-ridden press conference claiming Democrats are trying to steal the presidential election.
"The president would like us to believe, would like the nation to believe, that there is this grand conspiracy in every state in the nation to take this election from him, and yet, somebody else gave him a list of Republican accomplishments in his election to read from, right?" said Tapper. "Not one Republican lost a seat in the House. Republicans held on to the Senate, a tremendous night of success for the Republican Party. So President Trump would have you believe that the elections went great for every Republican in the country, almost, except for him."
2020 Election
Republican lawmaker asks Trump to show ‘grace and maturity’ when the election is called
President Donald Trump on Thursday continued his fight against democracy with a White House press conference pushing conspiracy theories that he could not lose the election unless there is fraud.
Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-MI) blasted the perspective in a subtweet of Trump sent after his remarks.
"Every legal vote should and will be counted - as they always are. Where there are issues there are ways to address them. If anyone has proof of wrongdoing, it should be presented and resolved. Anything less harms the integrity of our elections and is dangerous for our democracy," Mitchell warned.
2020 Election
‘There is no defense’: GOP governor lectures Trump over his voter fraud conspiracy theories
President Donald Trump's "temper tantrum" White House address continues to receive harsh criticism.
“That is the President of the United States,” CNN's Anderson Cooper said. “That is the most powerful person in the world and we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over."