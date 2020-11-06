‘Concede is spelled with a C’: The internet delivers bad news to Trump after Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania

Joe Biden has taken the lead over President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, and cautious celebrations broke out online.

If the former vice president wins the state, which still has thousands of mail-in ballots to count — which have broken heavily for the Democratic challenger — then Trump cannot reach the 270 electoral votes necessary for re-election.

Trump and his children claimed Wednesday that they had won Pennsylvania, before all the votes had counted, and made baseless allegations about election fraud, but his Election Day lead has vanished as the votes cast earlier have been counted since polls closed.

I don't understand how this can happen when Trump tweeted that he had claimed Pennsylvania for Electoral Purposes. — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) November 6, 2020

Does delaying the call for Biden provide an opening for the Trump campaign to spread dangerous disinformation? Yes. Am I still savoring every moment of Trump's inevitable loss as it plays out in painful slow-motion? 100% pic.twitter.com/6ospC1i605 — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) November 6, 2020

mrw when pennsylvania flipped pic.twitter.com/LqX3EyYwW5 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 6, 2020

YOU’RE FUCKING FIRED 🤣 — David Hogg Vote 🗳 (@davidhogg111) November 6, 2020

Look at their faces lmaooo pic.twitter.com/sRqgD9Jgi1 — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) November 6, 2020

Biden now leads in states worth 306 electoral votes. Here's how the map will probably finish pic.twitter.com/jsriBmroWb — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) November 6, 2020

sorry but if Jared calls you to concede I think you just pass the phone to Hunter https://t.co/5kMSuPVC6Q — Tim Murphy (@timothypmurphy) November 6, 2020

Also, Biden didn't actually "take the lead." These votes were always cast. Assuming nothing wild happens, Biden led the whole time. It just looked like he didn't because of the order in which the votes were counted. — Philip Bump (@pbump) November 6, 2020

“The Gang Learns About Flipadelphia” pic.twitter.com/9Y3x1iwtgQ — 🥁 Brian R. Hester 🥁 (@brianrhester) November 6, 2020

It’s 8:59AM and Joe Biden has called a lid on the Trump Presidency — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) November 6, 2020

“I hereby… concede… …no Donald, ‘concede’ is spelled with a ‘c’ not an ‘s’…” pic.twitter.com/5ygMJMEHMh — low flow toilet conspiracy theorist (@pharmasean) November 6, 2020