‘Concede is spelled with a C’: The internet delivers bad news to Trump after Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump in Henderson, Nevada -- MSNBC screenshot

Joe Biden has taken the lead over President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, and cautious celebrations broke out online.

If the former vice president wins the state, which still has thousands of mail-in ballots to count — which have broken heavily for the Democratic challenger — then Trump cannot reach the 270 electoral votes necessary for re-election.

Trump and his children claimed Wednesday that they had won Pennsylvania, before all the votes had counted, and made baseless allegations about election fraud, but his Election Day lead has vanished as the votes cast earlier have been counted since polls closed.

