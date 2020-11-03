Quantcast
Conservative goes down in flames for suggesting Democrats are hypocrites for voting

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
Photo of Erick Erickson speaking at an event (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

A conservative pundit was hosed down with mockery for suggesting Democrats were hypocrites for casting votes in the presidential election.

Democrats have complained for years about the Electoral College system that has sent both Donald Trump and George W. Bush to the presidency, where they have appointed five of the nine U.S. Supreme Court justices, despite losing the popular vote.

“Today, millions of Americans who think the Electoral College is a racist outmoded institution will line up to vote for members of the Electoral College thinking they’re voting for a presidential candidate,” tweeted Erick Erickson, a conservative blogger and radio host.

Other social media users pounced on Erickson’s attempted “gotcha.”

