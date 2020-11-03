Conservative goes down in flames for suggesting Democrats are hypocrites for voting

A conservative pundit was hosed down with mockery for suggesting Democrats were hypocrites for casting votes in the presidential election.

Democrats have complained for years about the Electoral College system that has sent both Donald Trump and George W. Bush to the presidency, where they have appointed five of the nine U.S. Supreme Court justices, despite losing the popular vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today, millions of Americans who think the Electoral College is a racist outmoded institution will line up to vote for members of the Electoral College thinking they’re voting for a presidential candidate,” tweeted Erick Erickson, a conservative blogger and radio host.

Today, millions of Americans who think the Electoral College is a racist outmoded institution will line up to vote for members of the Electoral College thinking they're voting for a presidential candidate. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) November 3, 2020

Other social media users pounced on Erickson’s attempted “gotcha.”

Uh…they don't really have any other option. — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) November 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s the alternative? Not voting? The only way to fix a bad system is to get control of it. — Art Black 🧢 (@TheRealArtBlack) November 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

How many elections of republicans somehow winning the popular vote but losing the electoral college do you think it would take before you were all absolutely rip-shit about abolishing the EC? One? Do you think it would be more than one? — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) November 3, 2020

Erick please point me to the other currently existing voting system that I have access to and would actually count. — ThelionofGiro (@ThelionofG) November 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Yeah, one has to act within the system at hand when participating in elections. Your point? — Mark R. Yzaguirre (@markyzaguirre) November 3, 2020

“You want to change how election outcomes are determined, yet you vote in elections as the only way to determine who has political power, how curious”. — Actually malicious, no actual malice (@apark2453) November 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

wow truly they have been owned now — climate change deniers go in the trash now (@TheLamBirdie) November 3, 2020

Did the doctors tell you it was normal to have a single pork rind rattling around in your skull instead of a brain — big time influencer guy on here (@boring_as_heck) November 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

From the King of Stupid Takes, this is a masterpiece — “Maximize election wins, then maximize change” (@DaffodilSwain) November 3, 2020

We vote so that one day we may dismantle it. But yeah, keep it up with the “yet you participate in society” vibes. — VOTE HIM OUT (@GeoffTebbetts) November 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

what do you suggest dr. brain — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) November 3, 2020

This day is bound to end up getting exponentially stupider as it goes on, but for now this will sit at the top of the curve. — Mr. Fun Guy 🚂 (@Mister_Fun_Guy) November 3, 2020