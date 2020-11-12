‘Dejected’ Trump has been ‘dismayed’ watching foreign leaders rush to congratulate Biden: report
President Donald Trump has still not accepted his defeat at the hands of President-elect Joe Biden, and is defiantly tweeting out all-caps conspiracy theories about voter fraud.
CNN reports, however, that the president has been “dejected” behind the scenes as he has watched cable news coverage of Biden’s win and the praise that he’s been receiving from across the globe.
“In the days since, Trump has spent ample time in front of the TV watching coverage of Biden’s transition, including his public remarks describing Trump’s reluctance to concede an “embarrassment,” CNN reports. “He has been dismayed to see foreign leaders, including those he considered friends such as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, move swiftly toward congratulating Biden.”
Trump allies expect that that he will accept that he will not be president in two months at some point, although they do not expect him to ever concede defeat and say he will continue to insist that the election was “stolen” from him.
2020 Election
Biden health adviser has a plan to get pandemic under control and revive economy: Pay people to stay home for 4-6 weeks
A nationwide lockdown of four to six weeks would help contain the coronavirus pandemic and need not cause economic hardship, according to Dr. Michael Osterholm, a top health adviser to President-elect Joe Biden, who said that paying people to stay home would limit the spread of Covid-19 in the United States and put the country on track for a smoother recovery.
"History will judge us harshly if we miss this life- and economy-saving opportunity to get it right this time."—Michael Osterholm and Neel KashkariIn an interview with CNBC earlier this week, Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota and a member of Biden's coronavirus advisory board, acknowledged that people have clashing interpretations of the meaning and consequences of a "lockdown."
2020 Election
‘Dejected’ Trump has been ‘dismayed’ watching foreign leaders rush to congratulate Biden: report
President Donald Trump has still not accepted his defeat at the hands of President-elect Joe Biden, and is defiantly tweeting out all-caps conspiracy theories about voter fraud.
CNN reports, however, that the president has been "dejected" behind the scenes as he has watched cable news coverage of Biden's win and the praise that he's been receiving from across the globe.
2020 Election
MSNBC host asks ‘what stage of denial’ Trump is in
President Donald Trump doesn't have any public events scheduled on Thursday, and even during Veterans Day he only appeared at Arlington National Cemetary to touch the wreath laid for him at the tomb of the unknown soldier. He's spent the week largely rage-tweeting and demanding justice for his election loss.
Without a hint of sarcasm, MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell asked "what stage of denial is he in?"
White House correspondent Peter Alexander explained that as the count is finalized for states it is clear that Trump remains in a state of denial
He's "till in the residence as we speak this morning," reported Alexander. "He's been tweeting excessively over the course of the day, complaining about Fox News, which doesn't happen in a vacuum. There's new reporting today by a separate outlet saying among other things that the president is considering a digital media empire going forward after this. But that's the sense that I get in conversations with aides and allies. One White House official telling me that the president is very aware that there is no path to victory, but that he is in effect trying to give -- he says, to his 72 million voters, those who voted for him, deserve a fight. So, this battle right now is almost a form of theater for them."