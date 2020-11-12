‘Dejected’ Trump has been ‘dismayed’ watching foreign leaders rush to congratulate Biden: report

President Donald Trump has still not accepted his defeat at the hands of President-elect Joe Biden, and is defiantly tweeting out all-caps conspiracy theories about voter fraud.

CNN reports, however, that the president has been “dejected” behind the scenes as he has watched cable news coverage of Biden’s win and the praise that he’s been receiving from across the globe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the days since, Trump has spent ample time in front of the TV watching coverage of Biden’s transition, including his public remarks describing Trump’s reluctance to concede an “embarrassment,” CNN reports. “He has been dismayed to see foreign leaders, including those he considered friends such as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, move swiftly toward congratulating Biden.”

Trump allies expect that that he will accept that he will not be president in two months at some point, although they do not expect him to ever concede defeat and say he will continue to insist that the election was “stolen” from him.