‘Delusional’ Trump deserves to be treated like a flat-Earth conspiracy nut: CNN’s Avlon

President Donald Trump is still not giving up on his false claims that he supposedly won the 2020 presidential election, and CNN’s John Avlon said Monday that the president is losing whatever grasp he once had on reality.
In his latest “Reality Check” segment, Avlon noted just how far-out the president’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 election had gotten even as his lawyers’ attempts to overturn the election keep getting shot down in court.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Outgoing President Trump’s refusal to recognize the election results has moved from denial to delusion in recent days, claiming that he won by a landslide and that he won the election by a lot,” Avlon said. “On Sunday, he even suggested without evidence that the FBI and DOJ may be in on a plot against him.”
He then accused the president of unleashing a “blizzard of lies,” but said that even judges appointed by Trump weren’t buying them.
He then said that Trump’s ravings about the election should be considered on par with those of a demented lunatic.
“If the president’s massive yet fragile ego obscures his ability to recognize reality, then he is delusional and should be treated the same way as someone who insists the Earth is flat,” Avlon said. “If this seems unfair to members of the flat earth society, consider that an adviser told the Washington Post that Trump is acting like mad King George, muttering, ‘I won, I won.'”
Watch the video below.
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
On Monday, the American Association for the Advancement of Science reported that not a single participant in the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial has developed serious illness — a promising sign for the safety of a vaccine that has also shown to have high rates of efficacy.
"Only 11 people who received two doses of the vaccine developed COVID-19 symptoms after being infected with the pandemic coronavirus, versus 185 symptomatic cases in a placebo group. That is an efficacy of 94.1%, the company says, far above what many vaccine scientists were expecting just a few weeks ago," reported Jon Cohen. "More impressive still, Moderna’s candidate had 100% efficacy against severe disease. There were zero such COVID-19 cases among the vaccinees, but 30 in the placebo group."
President Donald Trump is still not giving up on his false claims that he supposedly won the 2020 presidential election, and CNN's John Avlon said Monday that the president is losing whatever grasp he once had on reality.
In his latest "Reality Check" segment, Avlon noted just how far-out the president's conspiracy theories about the 2020 election had gotten even as his lawyers' attempts to overturn the election keep getting shot down in court.
"Outgoing President Trump's refusal to recognize the election results has moved from denial to delusion in recent days, claiming that he won by a landslide and that he won the election by a lot," Avlon said. "On Sunday, he even suggested without evidence that the FBI and DOJ may be in on a plot against him."
Melania Trump unveiled this year's White House Christmas decorations, and she was reminded over and over of her recently revealed complaints about holiday festivities.
Former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff released recordings of the first lady complaining about decorating the White House for Christmas, and social media users were quick to point out those previously reported remarks after she tweeted out photos of this year's celebration.