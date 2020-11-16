‘Destroying his reputation for free’: Rudy Giuliani fact-checked for voter fraud conspiracy theories
On CNN Monday, reporter Drew Griffin provided a deep fact-check of Trump associate Rudy Giuliani’s claims about widespread voter fraud.
“Rudy Giuliani on Fox sunday, spinning his latest false conspiracy theory about an American voting machine company, a bizarre take involving George Soros, votes being counted in Spain, and dead strongman Hugo Chavez,” said Griffin. “Truth, facts, they don’t seem to matter to Giuliani, who is tweeting, posting on YouTube, showing up on far right-wing shows, spouting wildly false allegations, even from the parking lot of a landscaping company next to an adult bookstore.”
“His argument in Philadelphia, that vote counters were purposely hiding ballots from Trump’s poll watchers,” said Griffin. “Not true. This is the man President Trump has just put in charge of his legal challenges to Joe Biden’s presidential win. A stack of lawsuits has already been thrown out or dropped, including nine in one day … in a Pennsylvania lawsuit, a judge asked Trump’s attorney, are you claiming that there is any fraud in connection with these disputed ballots? The Trump attorney admitted, no.”
Griffin played a clip of Giuliani saying, “In each state there were ineligible ballots that overwhelmed the margin of victory.” “No, Mr. Giuliani, there weren’t,” said Griffin. “The United States Department of Homeland Security issued this joint statement from its elections infrastructure committee stating, ‘there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.'”
“We talked to former colleagues of Giuliani who question whether there’s real cognitive decline leading to a lack of judgment,” concluded Griffin. “They just don’t understand what has happened to Rudy Giuliani. One even noting that because Donald Trump doesn’t even pay his attorney, Rudy is destroying his reputation for free.”
Watch below:
