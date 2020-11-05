Detroit paper slams Trump with brutal fact-check of his claims about Michigan ballots
On Thursday, following President Donald Trump’s press conference in which he attacked the vote counting process, the Detroit Free Press hit back on the president’s false claims about ballots in Michigan.
“Trump lied and said he won the election in Michigan,” reported Dave Boucher. “He did not, according to unofficial vote totals showing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden with about 150,000 more votes than the president in the state.”
“He also said Detroit wasn’t a city known for election integrity, and repeated a series of inaccurate and misleading statements about vote counting efforts in the city,” said the report. “The allegations mirror those included in conspiracy theories circulating on the internet, repeatedly debunked by the Free Press and others throughout the day: batches of unaccounted for ballots showing up late, poll observers being denied access to watch ballots be counted and poll workers ‘duplicating ballots.'”
“The president also noted cardboard was put up on windows at TCF Center, wrongly alleging Republican poll challengers could not watch the vote counting process,” said the report. “But 134 Republican poll challengers were already inside the vote counting area when this happened, along with a similar number of Democratic and independent observers.”
Michigan was President Donald Trump’s narrowest state in 2016. News outlets have called it flipping back to Biden, helping to reassemble the so-called “Blue Wall” of votes in the Midwest that shores up Democrats.
Trump thinks AG Barr has been ‘insufficiently subservient’ because the DOJ is not helping him win: report
President Donald Trump is reportedly complaining about Attorney General Bill Barr, according to a new Daily Beast report.
"In the days since an inconclusive election night likely threw his presidency into the heap of one-termers, Donald Trump and some of his top political advisers have found another scapegoat to groan about: William Barr’s insufficiently subservient Justice Department," Asawin Suebsaeng and Spencer Ackerman reported Thursday evening.
"As his team began launching legal and public-relations blitzes in several key states and contesting the still-undetermined 2020 presidential election this week, the president has grown impatient with the Department of Justice and its seeming unwillingness to immediately intervene on Team Trump’s behalf, according to two people familiar with his private comments. 'Why isn’t [DOJ] on this?' Trump asked, during one of many recent tirades about his baseless claim that the Democrats are somehow stealing the election," The Beast reported.
CNN’s Tapper tears down Trump’s ‘fevered brain’ conspiracy theory about Democrats stealing the election
On CNN Thursday, anchor Jake Tapper tore apart President Donald Trump's conspiracy theory-ridden press conference claiming Democrats are trying to steal the presidential election.
"The president would like us to believe, would like the nation to believe, that there is this grand conspiracy in every state in the nation to take this election from him, and yet, somebody else gave him a list of Republican accomplishments in his election to read from, right?" said Tapper. "Not one Republican lost a seat in the House. Republicans held on to the Senate, a tremendous night of success for the Republican Party. So President Trump would have you believe that the elections went great for every Republican in the country, almost, except for him."
Republican lawmaker asks Trump to show ‘grace and maturity’ when the election is called
President Donald Trump on Thursday continued his fight against democracy with a White House press conference pushing conspiracy theories that he could not lose the election unless there is fraud.
Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-MI) blasted the perspective in a subtweet of Trump sent after his remarks.
"Every legal vote should and will be counted - as they always are. Where there are issues there are ways to address them. If anyone has proof of wrongdoing, it should be presented and resolved. Anything less harms the integrity of our elections and is dangerous for our democracy," Mitchell warned.