Quantcast
Connect with us

Did Lara Trump scare Mark Meadows out of North Carolina’s 2022 Senate race?

Published

1 min ago

on

Composite image of Lara Trump and Mark Meadows (screengrabs).

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows mentioned Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law by name in announcing that he would not be running for the U.S. Senate in 2022.

“I love the people of North Carolina. But I not only have no plans, I have no intentions to run for the Senate in 2022,” Meadows told the News & Observer.

“I’ve had a number of people talk about running for that seat, if indeed Sen. Burr retires. My conversations have included some of the sitting House members as well as Lara Trump, and, to my knowledge, no one’s made a definitive decision on whether to toss their hat in the ring or not. But in terms of my hat, it won’t be in the ring,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, The New York Times reported Lara Trump is a potential candidate for the seat.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Certify the results!’: GOP Michigan lawmakers blasted for ‘legitimizing a fascist coup attempt’ by meeting with Trump

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

Two Republican lawmakers in the Michigan legislature were reprimanded on Friday as they made their way to the White House for a meeting with President Donald Trump, who has endeavoured to overturn the election results in key battleground states won by President-elect Joe Biden.

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) called the meeting between State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, Speaker of the State House of Representatives Lee Chatfield, and the president "an attempt to subvert our democracy and undermine the will of Michigan voters."

Shirkey was greeted with ridicule when he landed at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

CNN knocks Trump for not taking questions: He ‘continues to put his ego ahead of you and your loved ones’ as COVID surges

Published

38 mins ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

Following President Donald J. Trump's press conference that included ramblings about big pharma and the Democrats blocking him from a second term in the White House, the president was blasted on CNN.

Correspondent Brooke Baldwin said, "President Trump was present, we were actually waiting to see if he would take questions because he has not done so in 17 days and I'm just now told - he left. So, 17 days - no questions have been taken by the President of the United States."

She continued, "Just given everything that's happened - is happening, right? The numbers ... the president lost the election definitively, he is behind in the popular vote by nearly 6 million, he lost the electoral vote by 74 [million], his legal battles are losing steam - so much so that he and his allies are 2 for 31 in the courts. It is over. And yet, here he is hosting Republican lawmakers from Michigan today - a state that he lost by more than 150,000 votes - in a desperate bid to overturn those results."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Georgia results haven’t been certified after all — Sec State sends updated statement after announcing certification

Published

51 mins ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

After GOP shenanigans over the certification of the election results in Michigan became a national scandal, Georgia's Republican Secretary of State now says the Peach State's election results haven't been certified after all.

"A few hours after Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) sent a news release certifying the state’s general-election results, including Biden as the winner of the state’s presidential vote, his office issued a correction that reversed the earlier announcement," The Washington Post reported Friday.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth LEARN MORE