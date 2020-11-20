Did Lara Trump scare Mark Meadows out of North Carolina’s 2022 Senate race?
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows mentioned Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law by name in announcing that he would not be running for the U.S. Senate in 2022.
“I love the people of North Carolina. But I not only have no plans, I have no intentions to run for the Senate in 2022,” Meadows told the News & Observer.
“I’ve had a number of people talk about running for that seat, if indeed Sen. Burr retires. My conversations have included some of the sitting House members as well as Lara Trump, and, to my knowledge, no one’s made a definitive decision on whether to toss their hat in the ring or not. But in terms of my hat, it won’t be in the ring,” he explained.
On Thursday, The New York Times reported Lara Trump is a potential candidate for the seat.
Following report that Lara Trump is eyeing this seat… Mark Meadows won’t run in 2022 US Senate election race in NC | Raleigh News & Observer https://t.co/4O3xDILovy
— Annie Karni (@anniekarni) November 20, 2020
2020 Election
‘Certify the results!’: GOP Michigan lawmakers blasted for ‘legitimizing a fascist coup attempt’ by meeting with Trump
Two Republican lawmakers in the Michigan legislature were reprimanded on Friday as they made their way to the White House for a meeting with President Donald Trump, who has endeavoured to overturn the election results in key battleground states won by President-elect Joe Biden.
Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) called the meeting between State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, Speaker of the State House of Representatives Lee Chatfield, and the president "an attempt to subvert our democracy and undermine the will of Michigan voters."
Shirkey was greeted with ridicule when he landed at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.
2020 Election
CNN knocks Trump for not taking questions: He ‘continues to put his ego ahead of you and your loved ones’ as COVID surges
Following President Donald J. Trump's press conference that included ramblings about big pharma and the Democrats blocking him from a second term in the White House, the president was blasted on CNN.
Correspondent Brooke Baldwin said, "President Trump was present, we were actually waiting to see if he would take questions because he has not done so in 17 days and I'm just now told - he left. So, 17 days - no questions have been taken by the President of the United States."
She continued, "Just given everything that's happened - is happening, right? The numbers ... the president lost the election definitively, he is behind in the popular vote by nearly 6 million, he lost the electoral vote by 74 [million], his legal battles are losing steam - so much so that he and his allies are 2 for 31 in the courts. It is over. And yet, here he is hosting Republican lawmakers from Michigan today - a state that he lost by more than 150,000 votes - in a desperate bid to overturn those results."
2020 Election
Georgia results haven’t been certified after all — Sec State sends updated statement after announcing certification
After GOP shenanigans over the certification of the election results in Michigan became a national scandal, Georgia's Republican Secretary of State now says the Peach State's election results haven't been certified after all.
"A few hours after Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) sent a news release certifying the state’s general-election results, including Biden as the winner of the state’s presidential vote, his office issued a correction that reversed the earlier announcement," The Washington Post reported Friday.