Did Lara Trump scare Mark Meadows out of North Carolina’s 2022 Senate race?

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows mentioned Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law by name in announcing that he would not be running for the U.S. Senate in 2022.

“I love the people of North Carolina. But I not only have no plans, I have no intentions to run for the Senate in 2022,” Meadows told the News & Observer.

“I’ve had a number of people talk about running for that seat, if indeed Sen. Burr retires. My conversations have included some of the sitting House members as well as Lara Trump, and, to my knowledge, no one’s made a definitive decision on whether to toss their hat in the ring or not. But in terms of my hat, it won’t be in the ring,” he explained.

On Thursday, The New York Times reported Lara Trump is a potential candidate for the seat.