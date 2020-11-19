Lara Trump looking to run for US Senate in North Carolina in 2022

The next Trump to run for political office may just be Lara Trump, who is looking like a possible candidate in North Carolina as Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) said he would retire at the end of his term, said the New York Times.

The president’s daughter-in-law was born in Wilmington, NC.

“Despite expanded turnout in rural areas, Mr. Trump won North Carolina by a smaller margin than he did four years ago, just 1.3 percentage points, a sign that overall the state is trending blue and that the race for the Senate seat will be tightly contested by both parties in the first post-Donald Trump election,” reported the Times.

Ms. Trump, 38, studied communications at North Carolina State University before leaving and ultimately earning a degree in pastry arts from the French Culinary Institute in New York. She began dating Eric Trump in 2008 and after obtaining her pastry degree joined the team of Inside Edition as a coordinator. She and Eric married in 2014.

While on the campaign, President Donald Trump confessed that he “couldn’t pick her out of a lineup.” According to Trump’s niece Dr. Mary Trump, the president said he “barely even knew who the f*ck she was,” until she gave a powerful speech supporting his presidency. Since then, Lara has become the top host of the TrumpTV on the president’s campaign channels.

“She’s very charismatic, she understands retail politics well, and has a natural instinct for politics,” said Trump adviser Mercedes Schlapp. “In North Carolina, in particular, she’s a household name and people know her. She worked really hard on the campaign and was very involved in a lot of decisions throughout.”

There have also been reports of Trump’s son and daughter trying a presidential run if their father doesn’t run again in 2024.

Trump doesn’t live in North Carolina and hasn’t for some time.

Read the full report at the New York Times.