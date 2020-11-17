Donald Trump campaign must pony up $7.9 million for Wisconsin recount — and the deadline is Wednesday: report
President Donald Trump said that he wants a recount in Wisconsin after losing the state by about 20,500 votes. But if he wants the recount he’ll have to pony up almost $8 million.
The Associated Press reported Monday that the price tag is “four times higher than what the recount cost four years ago, a cost increase that elections officials said was driven by expenses related to conducting a recount during the coronavirus pandemic.”
To make matters more difficult, Trump needs to come up with the money and pay for it by 5 p.m. Wednesday at the latest. If the state is smart they’ll ask for the money upfront.
Trump is notorious for not paying municipalities for the security costs he incurred while campaigning in their cities and towns. As of this summer, Trump racked up over $2 million in unpaid security costs to police departments that he has refused to pay over the past several years. He maintains that the Secret Service pays for it, but when it’s a campaign event, the USSS doesn’t foot the bill, the campaign has to.
“We still have not received any indication that there will or will not be a recount,” said chief election official Meagan Wolfe. “But we want Wisconsin’s voters to know we are ready.”
2020 Election
Donald Trump campaign must pony up $7.9 million for Wisconsin recount — and the deadline is Wednesday: report
President Donald Trump said that he wants a recount in Wisconsin after losing the state by about 20,500 votes. But if he wants the recount he'll have to pony up almost $8 million.
The Associated Press reported Monday that the price tag is "four times higher than what the recount cost four years ago, a cost increase that elections officials said was driven by expenses related to conducting a recount during the coronavirus pandemic."
2020 Election
Jake Tapper stunned after FEC chief vouches for Trump’s conspiracy theorist lawyer
President Donald Trump's campaign team keeps losing in court, but his lawyers are continuing to fan the flames by pushing conspiracy theories about the election, which Joe Biden won.
On Saturday, Trump announced that Sidney Powell would be one of the "wonderful lawyers" on the legal team being spearheaded by Rudy Giuliani.
2020 Election
The Trump bureaucrat blocking Joe Biden’s transition team is out job hunting
The obscure political appointee of President Donald Trump who is blocking President-elect Joe Biden from launching his transition is reportedly looking for a new job once the new president takes office.Emily Murphy, administrator for the General Services Administration, apparently sees the writing on the wall, despite her effort to curry favor with Trump by denying the reality of Biden’s win.ABC News reported Monday that Murphy has privately sent messages to acquaintances enquiring about job opportunities in 2021.Needless to say, the little-known bureaucrat will only need a new gig because Bid... (more…)