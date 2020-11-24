Donald Trump dodges questions at turkey pardon: ‘Will you be interested in a pardon for yourself?’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday declined to say whether he will be seeking a pardon as he prepares to leave the White House.
At an annual White House Thanksgiving ceremony, Trump took credit for new stock market gains and suggested that President-elect Joe Biden should adopt his “America First” slogan.
After pardoning a turkey named Corn, Trump, who was accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, ignored questions shouted by reporters.
“Any pardons before leaving office?” ABC correspondent Jonathan Karl could be heard yelling. “Will you be interested in a pardon for yourself.”
Another reporter asked the president when he planned to invite Biden to the White House.
The president and the first lady stood for applause and then walked away without responding to the questions.
Watch the video below from C-SPAN.
2020 Election
Democratic lawyer debunks Trump’s claim that he has any hope left for election lawsuits
President-elect Joe Biden's chief legal counsel, Bob Bauer, brought together hundreds of lawyers and thousands of legal volunteers ready to protect the 2020 election and the counting of the votes as they were cast. In a video to Biden supporters, Bauer explained the reality to those still denying the election results.
He began by citing Trump's recent tweets that he would continue to litigate his loss and encourage right-wing supporters their fears of an "election hoax" are justified.
2020 Election
Pennsylvania just certified its presidential election results, officially declaring Joe Biden the winner
PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania’s top elections official certified the state’s presidential election results on Tuesday, officially declaring Joe Biden the winner and paving the way for him to receive the state’s 20 Electoral College votes next month. Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar made the final vote counts official, three weeks after the Nov. 3 election: Biden received 3,458,229 votes, 80,555 more than President Donald Trump’s 3,377,674 votes. Gov. Tom Wolf then signed the Certificate of Ascertainment to name the 20 Biden electors who will meet in Harrisburg on Dec. 14.“Today’s cer... (more…)
2020 Election
Donald Trump dodges questions at turkey pardon: ‘Will you be interested in a pardon for yourself?’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday declined to say whether he will be seeking a pardon as he prepares to leave the White House.
At an annual White House Thanksgiving ceremony, Trump took credit for new stock market gains and suggested that President-elect Joe Biden should adopt his "America First" slogan.
After pardoning a turkey named Corn, Trump, who was accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, ignored questions shouted by reporters.
"Any pardons before leaving office?" ABC correspondent Jonathan Karl could be heard yelling. "Will you be interested in a pardon for yourself."