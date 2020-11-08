Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka are ‘ready to be next in line if their father goes’: report

While President Donald J. Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon sue over the vote counts in battleground states such as Nevada and Pennsylvania, the one-term president’s family members are making plans to extend their political stays in Washington, D.C.

Trump’s sons, Eric and Donald Jr., have joined his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner in convincing the president his defeat was illegal. However, “Donny Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump are sitting there, ready to maybe be next in line if their father goes,” said Trump ally Ed Rollins, who also co-managed Ross Perot’s 1992 independent presidential bid. ADVERTISEMENT “The Republican Party has seen George Wallace’s racist movement, Perot’s movement and a tea party movement, and they all faded when they lacked a leader or had a diminished leader,” Rollins said. “Is Trump going to be distracted and just throw rocks at the window? Will he be busy dealing with litigation he might face out of office? To keep something going, you need discipline.” ON THE PODCAST: Election Day 2000... all over again?

“The president is still loved by tens of millions of Americans, and that’s not going to change anytime soon. He can do literally do whatever he wants, including running again,” said Brad Parscale, his former campaign manager.

“He is without question the most powerful voice in our party. He will have an enormous impact on our party going forward,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) said Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press. “I believe the great majority of people who voted for Donald Trump want to make sure that his principles and his policies are pursued. So, yes, he’s not disappearing by any means. He’s the 900-pound gorilla when it comes to the Republican Party.”