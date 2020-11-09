Donald Trump Jr relentlessly fact-checked for COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy theory

Donald Trump Jr. pushed out a conspiracy theory about a potential coronavirus vaccine, and he was fact-checked over and over.

The president’s eldest son questioned the timing of Pfizer’s announcement, two days after Joe Biden was declared the election winner, that its vaccine trials had showed promising results.

“The timing of this is pretty amazing,” Trump Jr. tweeted. “Nothing nefarious about the timing of this at all right?

The timing of this is pretty amazing. Nothing nefarious about the timing of this at all right? 🙄 https://t.co/nS5rkywKXT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 9, 2020

But other Twitter users heaped scorn on President Donald Trump’s namesake son.

As someone who was part of the Pfizer vaccine study (phase 3), that’s been their timeline all along. Results by late October, then pushed back to early/mid November. Trying to politicize this is both sad and disgusting. But I guess that’s par for the course for Trump’s spawn. — Bryan 🇺🇸 #WeVotedOutFascism (@swimmerbr78) November 9, 2020

The narcissism is strong with this one — Here for the Fin (@hereforthefin) November 9, 2020

DonnieJr, sometimes you’ve just got to accept that everything isn’t about YOU. You should congratulate the many people involved with the Pfizer vaccine trial, all of whom as much smarter and more accomplished than you. — RedsFanMan (@CinciRedsFanMan) November 9, 2020

Pfizer, unlike its competitors, did not join Operation Warp Speed, the government initiative designed to erase the financial risk of vaccine and therapeutics development by providing funding to companies and helping coordinate the trials.”https://t.co/62MVDJE3JU — BAAG (@bridgearefun) November 9, 2020

I thought y’all said it would be ready around now? — blackhillsBumbles (@blackhillsbum) November 9, 2020

The vaccine that shows promise is the one that completely avoided your Dad’s influence. Perfect — Grudgie the Whale (@grudging1) November 9, 2020

Just imagine being this self-centered. — Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel) November 9, 2020

I’m truly sorry this is happening to you — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) November 9, 2020

Yep, there is a massive conspiracy by all the scientists, business CEO’s, Doctors, medical professionals, journalists, citizens who volunteered to count votes, vote overseers….did I miss anyone? How are you btw? Your eyes looked dreadful last time I saw you. — Emma Stee! (@SnarfedLizard) November 9, 2020

Everything is a conspiracy when it works against you. Everything is your doing when it works for you. You lost. — Bob Loukas (@BobLoukas) November 9, 2020

Guys, Pfizer said more than a month ago that it would be mid-November before they got results on the vaccine. It is…mid-November. They have been open and optimistic all through out. This was not some election ploy. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 9, 2020

America: This is incredibly hopeful news that will save hundreds of thousands of lives! Donald Trump Jr: Dammit! What’s in it for the Trumps?!? — pwthm11! (@pwtham11) November 9, 2020

Pfizer has been saying for months that they would have results right about now. And now they do. — Chris Beneke (@historyball) November 9, 2020

Hey Genius. They a.) didn’t take Warp Speed Funds and b.) always said mid November. (FYI: “Genius” was facetious) — LetUsSpeak – 11-3-20 #BidenHarris2020 (@modmovingleft) November 9, 2020

