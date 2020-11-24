Donald Trump vows he ‘will never concede’ in late night conspiracy-filled rant
Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential to President-elect Joe Biden, but is still refusing to concede.
White House aides reportedly convinced him to allow Biden to begin his transition by telling him he did not need to use the word “concede.”
But that word appeared to be on his mind late Monday night.
“What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history?” Trump asked while continuing to lie about the election being corrupt.
“We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & ‘Dominion,'” he continued, mentioning to false delusions.
What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history? We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & “Dominion”.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020
2020 Election
Roger Stone-allied super PAC threatens to torpedo Senate GOP if they don’t save Trump
A super PAC allied with infamous right-wing dirty trickster and convicted felon Roger Stone is threatening to torpedo Republicans' Senate majority if they don't help President Donald Trump steal the 2020 presidential election.
The Daily Beast reports that Stone-allied Committee for American Sovereignty is encouraging its supporters in Georgia to write Trump's name in place of voting for Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) in January's senate run-off elections.
2020 Election
‘It’s about democracy’: Law school deans weigh in on attacks on election results
As many as half of America’s law school deans are expected to sign a letter saying continued legal attacks on this month’s election amount to what one called “frivolous attacks on our democracy.”The letter comes after a parade of unsuccessful lawsuits from President Donald Trump’s legal team challenging the results of the Nov. 3 election. On Monday Michigan certified its election results, dismissing Trump’s complaints about the fairness of the vote and allowing Democrat Joe Biden to claim the state’s 16 electoral votes.“The thrust of it is that the election was conducted completely fairly and ... (more…)
2020 Election
Progressives praise early Joe Biden cabinet picks — but worry his team is stacked with ‘corporatists’
Biden sought to ally himself with the likes of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., after a contentious primary fight and formed a task force to forge a more progressive platform for his administration. Sanders and Warren are not expected to receive administration appointments, however, both due to concerns that Republican senators would derail their nominations and that Republican governors in their states would then appoint GOP replacements.