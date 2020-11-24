Donald Trump vows he ‘will never concede’ in late night conspiracy-filled rant

Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential to President-elect Joe Biden, but is still refusing to concede.

White House aides reportedly convinced him to allow Biden to begin his transition by telling him he did not need to use the word “concede.”

But that word appeared to be on his mind late Monday night.

“What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history?” Trump asked while continuing to lie about the election being corrupt.

“We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & ‘Dominion,'” he continued, mentioning to false delusions.