Trump told he did not need to say the word ‘concede’ by top White House aides: NYT

10 mins ago

President Donald Trump listens during a phone conversation with Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto on trade in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on August 27, 2018. (AFP / Mandel Ngan)

The White House on Monday stopped the blockade on cooperating with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition.

“President Trump’s government on Monday authorized President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. to begin a formal transition process after Michigan certified Mr. Biden as its winner, a strong sign that the president’s last-ditch bid to overturn the results of the election was coming to an end,” The New York Times reported on Monday. “Mr. Trump did not concede, and vowed to persist with efforts to change the vote, which have so far proved fruitless.”

The newspaper reported on how the announcement came to be.

“Mr. Trump had been resisting any move toward a transition,” The Times reported. “But in conversations in recent days that intensified Monday morning, top aides — including Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff; Pat A. Cipollone, the White House counsel; and Jay Sekulow, the president’s personal lawyer — told the president the transition needed to begin. He did not need to say the word ‘concede,’ they told him, according to multiple people briefed on the discussions.”


