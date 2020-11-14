‘Don’t hold back’: Trump tries to sic DC police on ‘Antifa scum’ in late-night Twitter meltdown
President Donald Trump lashed out at “Antifa scum” after 11 p.m. on Saturday night
“Antifa” is short for “anti-fascist” — and Trump has consistently said he is not anti-fascist — in a seeming double-negative admission.
His comments came after he urged his supporters into the streets of Washington, DC — a city he lost by 87.4 points in the election he lost. The were not warmly received.
ANTIFA SCUM ran for the hills today when they tried attacking the people at the Trump Rally, because those people aggressively fought back. Antifa waited until tonight, when 99% were gone, to attack innocent #MAGA People. DC Police, get going — do your job and don’t hold back!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020
