‘Don’t hold back’: Trump tries to sic DC police on ‘Antifa scum’ in late-night Twitter meltdown

President Donald Trump lashed out at “Antifa scum” after 11 p.m. on Saturday night

“Antifa” is short for “anti-fascist” — and Trump has consistently said he is not anti-fascist — in a seeming double-negative admission.

His comments came after he urged his supporters into the streets of Washington, DC — a city he lost by 87.4 points in the election he lost. The were not warmly received.

ADVERTISEMENT