Trump now claiming he will ‘win’ because his supporters are taking to the streets
President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that he will win the 2020 presidential election — and linked his prediction to his supporters taking to the streets.
Police in Washington, DC on Thursday acknowledged they were worried about guns at Saturday’s planned march to support President Donald Trump, who lost the 2020 presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden.
The march came after the Trump campaign had a disastrous week trying to argue their conspiracy theories about voter fraud in court.
“A cluster of far-right extremists including neo-fascists, white nationalists and militia members are expected to descend on Washington D.C. Saturday, amidst President Trump’s refusal to accept his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election,” the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks extremists groups, warned. “The D.C. protest appears to have three titles, all of which appear to represent the same protest: ‘Million MAGA march,’ a name b*st*rdizing Louis Farrakhan’s 1995 Million Man March in Washington; ‘Stop the Steal;’ and ‘March for Trump.’”
Trump drove by the march on the way to his Virginia golf course.
Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, falsely claimed more than one million people attended the marches.
Upon returning from the golf course, Trump was not so brazen as to claim one million in attendance, but still greatly inflated the numbers by claiming hundreds of thousands in attendance.
And in three post-golf tweets praising the marchers, he twice said his supporters will not stand to have him lose the election, citing conspiracy theories.
Twitter put a warning disclaimer on two of the three tweets:
People are not going to stand for having this Election stolen from them by a privately owned Radical Left company, Dominion, and many other reasons! https://t.co/RMOa4jKZwA
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2020
We will WIN! https://t.co/MwfvhQJ5wy
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2020
Hundreds of thousands of people showing their support in D.C. They will not stand for a Rigged and Corrupt Election! https://t.co/tr35WKTKM8
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2020
2020 Election
Sarah Palin snaps at Obama for linking her to the ‘anti-intellectual’ wing of the GOP
In an interview with the right-wing Newsmax TV, former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-AK) attacked former President Barack Obama for calling her out as part of the Republican Party's "anti-intellectual" wing.
"It's kind of pleasurable to know that I've been living rent-free in his head for 12 years," said Palin. "The movement that he still cannot accept nor understand ... that movement was all about giving the voiceless a voice, empowering people who are fed up, want accountability in their government, want a smaller, smarter government, things that he just hasn't been able to grasp."
She added that neither party cared for her, or Trump, because they were "rogue" figures who challenged the establishment.
2020 Election
MAGA supporters are being manipulated by Trump and the GOP into destroying America: psychiatrist
MAGA supporters are flooding Washington, D.C. Saturday to make President Donald Trump feel better about his massive loss. But for the rest of the country, psychologist Dr. Alan Blotcky describes it as an effort to extricate the country from an abusive relationship.
"The American people and democracy have been abused," he told Raw Story in an interview.
It's an analogy confirmed by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who told NPR this week that there is no exit strategy for Trump. He's merely doing whatever he can to create chaos because he feeds on conflict.
Meanwhile, Republican officials are serving as enablers. "I think the people who have stuck with him -- they're getting something out of the deal."
2020 Election
Trump spokesman furious after law firms abandon the campaign’s fight to throw out ballots: report
According to Vox, Tim Murtaugh, the communications director for President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, released a statement attacking "Cancel Culture" and "leftist mobs" following the news that a major law firm representing the campaign in its challenges to the election is cutting ties with the effort.
“Cancel Culture has finally reached the courtroom,” said Murtaugh. “Leftist mobs descended upon some of the lawyers representing the president’s campaign and they buckled.”