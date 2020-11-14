Trump now claiming he will ‘win’ because his supporters are taking to the streets

President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that he will win the 2020 presidential election — and linked his prediction to his supporters taking to the streets.

Police in Washington, DC on Thursday acknowledged they were worried about guns at Saturday’s planned march to support President Donald Trump, who lost the 2020 presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden.

The march came after the Trump campaign had a disastrous week trying to argue their conspiracy theories about voter fraud in court.

“A cluster of far-right extremists including neo-fascists, white nationalists and militia members are expected to descend on Washington D.C. Saturday, amidst President Trump’s refusal to accept his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election,” the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks extremists groups, warned. “The D.C. protest appears to have three titles, all of which appear to represent the same protest: ‘Million MAGA march,’ a name b*st*rdizing Louis Farrakhan’s 1995 Million Man March in Washington; ‘Stop the Steal;’ and ‘March for Trump.’”

Trump drove by the march on the way to his Virginia golf course.

Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, falsely claimed more than one million people attended the marches.

Upon returning from the golf course, Trump was not so brazen as to claim one million in attendance, but still greatly inflated the numbers by claiming hundreds of thousands in attendance.

And in three post-golf tweets praising the marchers, he twice said his supporters will not stand to have him lose the election, citing conspiracy theories.

Twitter put a warning disclaimer on two of the three tweets:

People are not going to stand for having this Election stolen from them by a privately owned Radical Left company, Dominion, and many other reasons! https://t.co/RMOa4jKZwA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2020

Hundreds of thousands of people showing their support in D.C. They will not stand for a Rigged and Corrupt Election! https://t.co/tr35WKTKM8 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2020