Election officials fear ‘powder keg’ Trump will incite violence against them: reporter
President Donald Trump is threatening to send in an army of lawyers to stop any ballot counting that takes place after election day — and one reporter says it has state election officials fearful for their safety.
Appearing on CNN, Politico reporter Tim Alberta told host Alisyn Camerota that he’s talked with state election officials who are nervous about the president potentially inciting violence against them in the days after election night.
“I’ll tell you, Alisyn, the one group of people who are the most nervous about this, who I have spent a lot of time talking to lately, are county clerks, elections officials,” he said. “They are very nervous about what happens if Trump races out to an early lead on the evening of November 3rd and then, as they’re counting over the next 48 hours, Joe Biden overtakes the president and the president starts tweeting about what’s going on in these states.”
This could prompt many Trump supporters to take matters into their own hands, he said.
“His supporters start getting worked up, they want to know, yeah, where are these ballots coming from?” he said. “What happens then? This is a bit of a powder keg and there are a lot of reasons to be concerned about the potential for it exploding in the next 72 hours.”
Trump’s war on mail-in voting jeopardizing the few seats California Republicans have left: report
On Monday, The Mercury News reported that President Donald Trump's continuous attacks on mail-in voting have put the already-defensive California Republican Party in a more precarious position than ever.
"According to figures collected by the electoral information firm, Political Data Inc., a surprising 54% of the 8.4 million ballots that have already been cast in California have come from registered Democrats. That’s 8 points above the party’s 46% share of the electorate," reported Ben Christopher. "Only 22% of mail-in ballots have come from Republicans, who make up 24% of all voters. That’s an inversion of the historic norm, where dedicated GOP voters tend to be the first ones to cast their ballots and Democrats are the ones more likely to wait until Election Day arrives."
Bob Woodward throws Trump’s words back in his face to prove he’s failed his own voters
Journalist Bob Woodward on Monday said that President Donald Trump has completely failed his own voters -- and he used the president's own words to prove it.
Appearing on CNN, the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter brought up an interview he'd had with Trump earlier this year to show how the president isn't even meeting his own standards for being a good president.
"In my discussions with Trump, I asked him, 'What's the job of the president?' He said to protect the people," Woodward said. "He is not protecting the people. There is a national interest that is very clear to attack and deal with the pandemic, and he does not organize, he does not plan. He makes decisions on impulse."
Fox News host upends Trump adviser’s ‘misleading’ claim: ‘Votes are regularly counted after election day’
Trump campaign adviser Erin Perrine repeated the false claim on Monday that Democrats are trying to "steal" the election from President Donald Trump by counting all the votes.
During an interview on Fox News, Perrine was asked about comments made by Trump campaign staffer Jason Miller, who predicted that Trump would be ahead early on election night before Democrats try to "steal it back" by continuing to count votes.
"Isn't it misleading to use a word like 'steal it back' considering that we know that some of these ballots will be counted after election day," Fox News host Sandra Smith asked, "to claim that the president can claim victory that night if he is leading with electoral votes?"