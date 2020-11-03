‘Embarrassed’ Americans ‘have been waiting almost four years’ to send Trump packing: Morning Joe
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said “embarrassed” Americans have been waiting nearly four years to send President Donald Trump packing.
The “Morning Joe” host said the record-breaking early turnout likely forecast bad news for the president, who had angered and mortified Americans since his very first day in office.
“From Donald Trump’s first day in office, when he talked about American carnage and lied about crowd sizes,” Scarborough said, “and, really, I think he embarrassed a lot of people inside his White House and across the country and immediately called for a quote, ‘Muslim ban,’ which, remember, very early on shut down airports, shut down large chunks of this country. We had the Women’s March that Sunday, and the country really came to a standstill for that weekend.”
“Since that day, people have been waiting almost four years for this moment,” he added, “and obviously a lot of people in Donald Trump’s side, too, that support him wanting to show that they support this extraordinarily divisive president who has been using division to divide America quite successfully over the past four years. But today is the day, and, my gosh, if you just look at the numbers of people who have already voted and you talk to election officials in Florida, they think they’re going to break all kinds of records — going over 80 percent today. It’s a remarkable thing, especially in the age of COVID, when the president’s own adviser says things are about to get worse than they have ever been.”
2020 Election
Twitter, Facebook flag Trump post on Pennsylvania ballots as ‘misleading’
Twitter and Facebook on Monday labeled as "misleading" an election eve post by US President Donald Trump claiming mail-in ballots in the key state of Pennsylvania would lead to "rampant" fraud and street violence.
The US Supreme Court dealt Trump's reelection campaign a blow last week when it ruled to allow mail-in ballots in the swing state to be counted up to three days after the actual election night on November 3.The Republican leader has been vocal about his opposition to mail-in ballots, often claiming without evidence that the process will be rigged against him.
"The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one. It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire system of laws," Trump said in a post on both Twitter and Facebook.
2020 Election
Lady Gaga, car horns trumpet Biden’s grand campaign finale
Honking horns, huge American flags and pop superstar Lady Gaga: on the eve of the presidential election, Joe Biden brought an air of spectacle to workers' stronghold Pittsburgh as he capped a campaign largely curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
"The power's in your hands, Pennsylvania!" the Democratic White House nominee thundered late Monday to several hundred supporters gathered for a drive-in rally in what has become the pivotal state in Biden's battle against President Donald Trump.
"It's time to stand up and take back our democracy," the 77-year-old added, prompting a crescendo of car horns outside the stadium that is home to the Pittsburgh Steelers American football team.
2020 Election
US votes on Trump’s fate under threat of election turmoil
Americans vote Tuesday in an election amounting to a referendum on Donald Trump and his uniquely brash, bruising presidency that Democratic opponent and frontrunner Joe Biden urged supporters to end, restoring "our democracy."
The United States is more divided and angry than at any time since the Vietnam War era of the 1970s -- and fears that Trump could dispute the result of the election are only fueling those tensions.
Despite an often startlingly laid-back campaign, Biden, 77, leads in almost every opinion poll, buoyed by his consistent message that America needs to restore its "soul" and get new leadership in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 231,000 people.