‘Embrace math’: PA Lt Gov brutally delivers the bad news to Trump on his election prospects
On CNN Saturday, Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman (D) told the Trump campaign to accept the inevitable and concede the election.
“Is today the day that Pennsylvania pushing Joe Biden over the top?” asked anchor Alisyn Camerota.
“I can’t say with any certainty, but I, quite frankly, am unsure why mathematically we’re not already there,” said Fetterman. “If you just look at where these votes are coming from, and the history of how these votes break, you’re talking, 75 percent, 80 percent and higher coming out of Philadelphia. Even if you give a 50/50 break, that doesn’t gain the president any ground. And the vice president’s already about 30,000 up. He’s going to go up even more when those Philly ballots drop.”
“In addition, to the legal challenges that, as you say, are being shot down left and right, another thing that Republicans seem to be doing is criticizing your secretary of state and saying that this could all have gone much more easily,” said Camerota. “The Philadelphia Inquirer reports state Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman accused Secretary Kathy Boockvar of ‘giving faulty guidance and making unlawful changes to election rules that had undermined confidence in Pennsylvania’s results.'”
“No, that’s categorically false,” said Fetterman. “Leader Corman also said yesterday there was no evidence of any fraud occurring in Pennsylvania, too, as the top Republican in Pennsylvania. Furthermore, this delay can be laid squarely at the feet of the Pennsylvania GOP, who would not grant us even a 24-hour window to begin pre-canvassing — or 48 hours. And this would have avoided all of this. That would already been over if they simply allowed that. They orchestrated this long, dragged-out process, and here we are. At the end of the day, it’s not going to go well. I would just urge the Trump campaign to just embrace math and allow this country to move on.”
Watch below:
