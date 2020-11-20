‘Enough Mitch, enough’: McConnell leveled by Morning Joe for letting Trump try to steal the election
“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough spoke directly to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Friday for standing by while Donald Trump and his “confederacy of dunces” try to steal the election, telling the Kentucky Republican it was time to tell the president to knock it off.
Speaking directly to the camera, the MSNBC host warned McConnell that the president is undermining democracy and history will not look kindly upon him for not asserting himself.
“So the question, Mitch, is how much longer are you going to hold American democracy in suspended animation?” Scarborough asked. “How much longer are you going to undermine what really does lay at the heart of American democracy and that is the peaceful transfer of power — something that has defined this country since George Washington decided to get on his horse and go back to Mt. Vernon instead of serving a third term.”
“I said said time and again, you can’t cheer against the president of the United States without cheering against America. That I didn’t cheer against presidents, even if I disagreed with them, I prayed for them. because I was praying for America,” he continued. “In this case, Mitch, this isn’t about undermining American’s faith in Joe Biden — you know this. It’s what makes this so sick, Mitch. This isn’t about undermining Americans’ faith in Joe Biden; one man, one party. It’s about undermining America’s faith in democracy, in the rule of law, and that’s what you’re doing right now. The gig is up and it’s time to tell the president that he and Rudy [Giuliani] and their confederacy of dunces need to stop making fools of themselves and let the next commander in chief get ready to protect and defend this country.”
“Let the next president of the United States start preparing to distribute vaccines, to tens of millions, to hundreds of millions of Americans,” he added. “We are way past time and the president you’re running cover for, he’s doing nothing but tweeting conspiracy theories and trying to undermine American democracy. Enough, Mitch. enough.”
Watch below:
